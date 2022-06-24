Arena attack mother says her son would be thrilled with her OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Arena attack mother says her son would be thrilled with her OBE

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 3:06 pm
Figen Murray from Poynton is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace. Picture date: Friday June 24, 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Figen Murray from Poynton is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace. Picture date: Friday June 24, 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A mother who lost her son in the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017 said he “would be really very thrilled” for her as she received an OBE for her campaigning work in the wake of the atrocity.

Figen Murray is the mother of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people who died at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017.

Since his death, Ms Murray has obtained a masters degree in counterterrorism and has successfully lobbied the Government to make public spaces and venues safer through the new Martyn’s Law, otherwise known as Protect Duty.

When asked about what the honour meant to her and her family, she turned to her husband and said, “I think Martyn would be really very thrilled, wouldn’t he?”

Asked about her motivations for her ongoing campaigning, she said: “I could have gone under but that wouldn’t have been the right answer. I could have been angry; I chose to forgive. And I think it’s really important to stay positive because I have other children to care for and look after and consider.

“I’m married, I have a husband, I’m a sibling, I wouldn’t have functioned in all those roles had I given in to anger and hate.

“I also felt that as somebody who has been directly affected through terrorism, I was in a position through my personal resilience to actually break the cycle of hate by forgiving. So that was really important to me to do that.”

Manchester Arena attack anniversary
Martyn Hett was among the 22 killed in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017 (Family handout/GMP/PA)

Ms Murray said that as of this week she had spoken to almost 20,000 children up and down the country about counterterrorism, and she continues to work with the Government on Protect Duty, legislation which was announced in this year’s Queen’s Speech.

She added: “I couldn’t have done it without my husband and my family supporting me because I spend a lot of time travelling up and down the country and now also abroad just to do the work, so without their support that wouldn’t have happened, so I’m really grateful to my family.

“But there’s still a lot of work to be done and I’m pleased to say that the government is really good at working with us on Martyn’s Law, so that’s progressing nicely.”

Manchester Arena incident
Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett, with her husband Stuart Murray (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She said that, although getting Martyn’s Law passed is “taking a long time”, it was more important that “they take their time and work out all the details of the legislation and get it right than rush it through and then (say), ‘this it’s not working, it’s not workable’.

“So I don’t mind them taking their time on it. I just want it to be a legislation that is really workable for the industry that it applies to.”

The last two reports of the Manchester Arena Inquiry are due to be published later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal