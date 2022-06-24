Jury told of claim Fred West ‘responsible’ for death of wife found in cesspit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jury told of claim Fred West ‘responsible’ for death of wife found in cesspit

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 4:22 pm
David Venables arrives at Worcester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
David Venables arrives at Worcester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

A “gentleman farmer” accused of murdering and dumping his “prim and proper” wife in a septic tank in 1982 claimed Fred West “was responsible” for killing his spouse, a court heard.

Retired David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by allegedly disposing of his wife Brenda Venables, shortly after rekindling a “long-standing affair”.

The remains of Mrs Venables, 48, were found in the underground cesspit at the former marital home, Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 2019.

Worcester Crown Court has previously heard Venables, then 49, rekindled a “longstanding” affair he was having with his mother’s former carer just months before his wife disappeared.

The septic tank
The septic tank at Quaking House Farm where Mrs Venables’ remains were found (Richard Vernalls/PA)

On Friday, the jury heard accounts of the police’s interviews with Venables, after he was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of murdering his wife, nearly 40 years after she vanished.

“One thing did happen,” Venables told police.

“A lady rang me up – I vaguely knew her, actually, she used to keep house with a friend I knew – she said Fred West picked her up in Worcester at a bus stop early one morning, and she managed to escape.

“I wondered since whether he was responsible for picking her (Mrs Venables) up and eventually disposing of her body.”

The police then asked Venables: “Who was that lady (who rang you)?”

“I can’t tell you, I can’t even remember what her name was,” said Venables.

“The friend she kept house with died three to four years ago.”

He also told officers his wife had been “depressed” at the couple being unable to have children, but that she appeared “normal” on the night of May 3, 1982, when he has claimed she vanished.

Venables, then 49, said the couple had watched a report about the Falklands War on the television news, and his wife had been playing with the couple’s new West Highland terrier.

He claimed to have last seen his wife of 22 years “in bed”, after she had changed into her nightdress.

“When I woke the next morning she wasn’t in bed.

“I went to look and she had just disappeared.”

Venables was asked by interviewing officers about any personal effects she had left behind, with him recalling she had removed her engagement ring – and placed it on the bedside table.

Asked where it now was, Venables said: “I gave it to Mrs Morgan’s daughter, probably three to four years ago.

“Mr and Mrs Morgan – I went to school with her father – so I thought, just let her have it.

“They were good friends.”

“The ring wasn’t valuable,” he added, although he “didn’t know” how much the band, made of gold with a diamond, had cost, though Venables had recalled the couple had gone “together to buy it”.

The interviewing officer then asked: “Why would you give a ring away which had so much sentimental value – your wife had gone missing and you gave her ring away?”

Venables replied: “Well it (the disappearance) was over 30 years ago.

“I thought about selling it, but didn’t.”

Venables, of Elgar Drive, Kempsey, denies murdering his wife between May 2 and May 5 1982, and the trial, scheduled to last six weeks, continues.

