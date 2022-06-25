Duchess of Cambridge pays tribute to military on Armed Forces Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Duchess of Cambridge pays tribute to military on Armed Forces Day

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 12:32 pm
The duchess even participated in some of the British Army’s training exercises (Kensington Palace/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to “all the brave men and women” in the military on Armed Forces Day.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the duchess thanked the armed forces and their families for the “sacrifice” they make to keep the UK safe.

“Today on #ArmedForcesDay, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past & present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land & in the air, here in the UK and around the world,” she said.

“Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.”

Armed Forces Day
The duchess spent time with the British Army to see how new recruits are trainees (Kensington Palace/PA)

The duchess also shared some photos from her visit to Pirbright Training Academy and Abingdon airfield in November last year.

“Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits,” she said.

“It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all.”

She added that she looked forward to discovering more about the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy “in due course”.

Armed Forces Day
The then princess of Wales in the driving seat of the ‘Striker’ tank, getting instructions from Sgt Chris O’Byrne on Salisbury Plain in 1988 (Ron Bell/PA)

During her visit the duchess saw first-hand how new recruits and serving personnel are trained.

She even took part in some of the training exercises and spent time speaking to the soldiers about their experiences in the British Army.

Armed Forces Day
Prince Harry during a 1993 visit to the barracks of the Light Dragoons in Hanover, Germany (Martin Keene/PA)

The photos echo those taken of her mother-in-law Princess Diana, sitting in the driver’s seat of a tank in 1988.

Similarly, a young Prince Harry was also photographed wearing a slightly-too-large helmet while on a visit to the barracks of the light dragoons in 1993.

