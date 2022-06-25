Jess Phillips spoke to Jo Cox’s family before meeting man who attacked office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jess Phillips spoke to Jo Cox’s family before meeting man who attacked office

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 4:16 pm
Jess Phillips (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour MP Jess Phillips has said she consulted with murdered MP Jo Cox’s family before meeting with a man who attacked her constituency office.

Speaking at Glastonbury Festival in the Crows Nest area, Ms Phillips told the audience how she rang the family of Ms Cox to affirm there has to be zero tolerance against the abuse of MPs but said she could not let this person be criminalised.

She said: “A man attacked my office because of things he read on social media that were entirely untrue about the Brexit referendum.

“He tried to kick in the door and the police had to be called.

“I just thought I know if I sit down with this man I will be able to have a laugh with him.

“I thought I can’t just let this person be criminalised, I could try and talk to him, so I did.

“Funnily enough the people that I asked if it was OK was Jo Cox’s family.

“I rang them and said I am going to do this, I know there has to be zero tolerance against the abuse of Members of Parliament but they said absolutely, it’s certainly what Jo would have done had she had the opportunity to do it, I was anxious about letting them know.”

The Birmingham Yardley MP said that as expected the talk was “lovely” and he was just “a person who needed help”.

She added that since the incident in Yardley Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, in September 2019, the man has moved to her constituency on purpose because “he wanted me to be his MP”.

During her midday talk at Worthy Farm, she added that apathy is the “greatest tool” that the Conservative Party has.

She said: “When people opt out of politics, they win.

“Do you think it bothers Boris Johnson when we say ‘you’re all the same’ every time somebody no longer bothers to vote, it has the opposite effect.

“Apathy is the greatest tool they have.

“I can’t bear the idea that people think they can’t change things, it’s simply not true. Everything that this audience has that they value is because some people got together.

“The exact opposite story gets told to people now, ‘there’s no point trying, nothing is going to change’ – they are gleeful when people think like this.

“Power is something we want more of, we should seek power, we should use our power and every single time you think the way to gain power is to opt out of the system you might as well give Boris Johnson a hug.

“When the Labour Party wins again there has to be a massive, massive push to reconnect the people with the politics.

“Democracy is needlessly complicated. All of it needs to be made much more simple and better for people to understand.”

