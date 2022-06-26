What the papers say – June 26

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers on Sunday are led by the Prime Minister’s hopes for a third term in Parliament.

The Observer reports Boris Johnson’s insistence he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections has been labelled “delusional” by senior Conservatives.

The Sunday Telegraph says the PM is set to impose new steel tariffs in a bid to win back Red Wall seats.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'PM imposes steel tariffs to win back Red Wall'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/a82tWaY5cR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 25, 2022

The Sunday Express leads with Mr Johnson being urged not to “give an inch” to striking rail staff.

The Sunday Mirror reports the High Court has ruled Home Secretary Priti Patel breached the Equality Act in housing refugees in “shoddy” Kent barracks until 2026.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with a new warning for Wimbledon attendees.