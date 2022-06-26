In Pictures: History buffs get fired up for festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: History buffs get fired up for festival

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 1:49 pm
A member of the Wimborne Militia carries a rampart gun during the Chalke Valley History Festival at Broad Chalke, near Salisbury (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A member of the Wimborne Militia carries a rampart gun during the Chalke Valley History Festival at Broad Chalke, near Salisbury (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The largest festival in the UK dedicated entirely to history has been held in Wiltshire.

The Chalke Valley History Festival ran from June 20 and covered many eras, with the final events including a Restoration-era pageant on Sunday.

Chalke Valley History festival
A Restoration-era pageant was part of the festivities (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chalke Valley History festival
Members of the 4th King’s Own Regiment of Foot and 2nd Battalion 9th Rifles (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Thousands of history buffs camped at Broad Chalke near Salisbury during the event that offered talks and debates alongside interactive living history displays and re-enactments.

The Duchess of Cornwall introduced the first event on Monday where she revealed Queen Elizabeth I was the woman from history she would most like to join her at an evening book club.

Chalke Valley History festival
Historical and replica weapons were on display (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chalke Valley History festival
Members of the Wimborne Militia provide a guard of honour as a Restoration-era pageant makes it way to the arena (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chalke Valley History festival
Even the spectators were encouraged to dress up (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The festival began in June 2011 on a small scale as a fundraiser for the local cricket club but now covers a 70-acre site.

Eras covered include the Celts and Romans, Middle Ages, Napoleonic riflemen and as recently as the world wars, with guns, armour, tanks on show alongside heritage cookery, dancing and music displays.

Chalke Valley History festival
A member of the Devereaux’s Regiment (left) salutes (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chalke Valley History festival
Members of the Whinyates Rocket troop of the Royal House Artillery (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chalke Valley History festival
Members of the 4th King’s Own Regiment of Foot and 2nd Battalion 9th Rifles stand to attention as a Union flag is raised (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal