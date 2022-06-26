Rowers rescued after stormy seas cut short GB Row Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rowers rescued after stormy seas cut short GB Row Challenge

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 3:57 pm
The RNLI helped to rescue the rowers (Paul Faith/PA)
A group of 16 rowers had to be rescued by coastguards after attempting to circumnavigate Great Britain.

The rowers were rescued after encountering bad weather in the Celtic and Irish seas.

The three vessels from the GB Row Challenge hoped to collect environmental data.

However, each of the vessels ran into trouble separately and had to be rescued by the coastguard.

The first vessel was rescued after it lost communication with its shore contact on Friday.

Its last known location was 42.5 nautical miles west of St Ann’s Head, Pembrokeshire. It was found by a ferry and they were towed to Milford Haven.

The second vessel called for assistance on Saturday after running into difficulty with galeforce eight winds and rough seas about 18 nautical miles north-east of Larne, Co Antrim.

They were able to board an RNLI lifeboat and were brought back to shore.

The third vessel capsized 23 nautical miles north-east of Ardglass, Co Down, on Sunday morning. Although they were able to right themselves, they were unable to row. They were rescued and towed to Ardglass.

Only one of the 16 rowers will need to be checked over by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Alex Smith, commander at HM Coastguard, said that even though the rowers were well prepared “they still got caught out”.

“The rowers were well prepared, they had all the appropriate safety equipment, a VHF radio and satellite phone, but they still got caught out,” he said.

“Most importantly they had a shore contact, who was able to raise the alarm after communications were lost with the first vessel.”

He advised the public to always be prepared.

“Whether you are rowing across the sea, sailing along the coast or going out for a paddle, always be prepared, check the weather, take the appropriate safety equipment and means of calling for help. Always tell someone where you are going and when you plan to come back”, he said.

“Remember if you see someone in difficulty at sea or along the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

