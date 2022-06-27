Kingstanding residents rescue trapped man from rubble following blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Kingstanding residents rescue trapped man from rubble following blast

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 1:53 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 6:59 am
The scene in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, where a man suffered life-threatening injuries after an explosion (Joe Giddens/PA)
The scene in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, where a man suffered life-threatening injuries after an explosion (Joe Giddens/PA)

Heroic residents have described how they clambered past flaming debris, through dust and rubble shortly after a suspected gas explosion to pull an injured man alive from the ruins of a house.

The man is in a life-threatening condition following the blast in Kingstanding in north Birmingham.

One man, who declined to give his name, told the PA news agency: “Everyone was watching, the house was on fire, nobody was going in, so we could see a way in – so we went in the house, me and about a dozen others.

“There was a guy in the back (of the house), we could hear the guy screaming, but he was trapped up against the fridge in the kitchen.

“The dust from the loft insulation was burning around us.

“We managed to get to him, and pull him out – I still have his blood on my jeans.

“We got him out, he ended up coming out on a mattress.

“But he was saying there was a woman in the house.”

“His clothes had been blown off, you couldn’t even see him, he was covered in blood,” added the rescuer.

He added: “We just went straight through the (front) door, and I thought I went through the house’s door – but it was actually the next door house’s door, because the house door had been destroyed.

“We come out to the back, and then we could hear the man geezer screaming, and we dug him out.

“He was in the kitchen, lying flat on the floor, with his back against a fridge or washing machine.

“He was going ‘don’t pull me – my legs’ and I said ‘mate, we’re going to have to take you out now’.”

Handout photo issued by West Midlands Fire Service of a property on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, which has been destroyed in an explosion, the cause of which is unknown at this time, which also caused damage to other properties and vehicles nearby
A group of rescuers broke damaged water pipes, amid the rubble, to try to douse their own clothes, to protect from the flames (West Midlands Fire Service/PA)

The group of rescuers broke damaged water pipes, amid the rubble, to try to douse their own clothes, to protect from the flames.

Standing at the police cordon, watching the emergency services working under powerful spotlights amid the devastation, the resident added: “There’s nothing left of that house at all.

“We went through the house – and that house is gone.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said people at the scene rescued a man from the destroyed house but he had “very significant injuries” and was taken to hospital.

Four other men suffered minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene, WMAS added.

Kingstanding explosion
The scene in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding (Joe Giddens/PA)

A spokesperson said: “A man was helped from the property by people at the scene but had suffered very serious injuries.

“After assessment and treatment at the scene, he was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the MERIT team travelling with the ambulance.
“His condition on arrival at hospital was described as life threatening.

“Four further men have been assessed by ambulance crews for minor conditions but have been discharged at the scene.

“Members of the Hazardous Area Response Team continue to work with specialist firefighters at the scene.”

Birmingham Police tweeted that the West Midlands Fire Service believe it was a gas explosion and had taken over command of the incident.

