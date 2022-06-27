Woman found dead at scene of house destroyed in gas explosion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been found dead at the scene of a house destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham, a fire service has confirmed.

Emergency services have been at the site in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, through the night following the blast, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday.

One man rescued from the wreckage remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) confirmed the body of a woman had been found on Monday morning.

We’re very sad to confirm that a woman has been found dead at the scene of last night's explosion in #Kingstanding. Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected. Read more on our website: https://t.co/kfoPLi5YMO — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 27, 2022

The explosion destroyed one house and significantly damaged several others as well as nearby cars, West Midlands Police said.

Residents described to the PA news agency on Sunday how they clambered past flaming debris, through dust and rubble, shortly after the blast, and pulled an injured man alive from the ruins of the house.

The area was evacuated and four other men were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

As of 4am Monday, the fire service said good progress was being made at the scene and a drone was being used to identify any hot spots.

WMFS said it was working with West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Cadent Gas and the National Grid to manage the incident.