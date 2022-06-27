Woman dead and man fighting for life as locals describe heroic house rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman dead and man fighting for life as locals describe heroic house rescue

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 9:49 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 9:55 am
A woman has been found dead after a house collapsed following a gas explosion which saw heroic neighbours pull one casualty to safety (Joe Giddens/PA)
A woman has been found dead after a house collapsed following a gas explosion which saw heroic neighbours pull one casualty to safety.

A man is in a life-threatening condition after the blast at the terraced home in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed on Monday morning the body of a woman has been found in the wreckage.

Residents told the PA news agency they clambered past flaming debris and through dust and rubble shortly after the blast to pull an injured man alive from the ruins.

One good Samaritan, who declined to give his name, said: “Everyone was watching, the house was on fire, nobody was going in, so we could see a way in.

“So we went in the house, me and about a dozen others.

The scene in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There was a guy in the back. We could hear the guy screaming, but he was trapped up against the fridge in the kitchen.

“The dust from the loft insulation was burning around us.

“We managed to get to him and pull him out – I still have his blood on my jeans.

“He ended up coming out on a mattress, but he was saying there was a woman in the house.”

The rescuer said: “His clothes had been blown off. You couldn’t even see him, he was covered in blood.”

One woman was killed and a man hurt in the blast (Joe Giddens/PA)

He added: “We just went straight through the (front) door, and I thought I went through the house’s door – but it was actually the next door house’s door, because the house door had been destroyed.

“We came out to the back, and then we could hear the man, geezer, screaming, and we dug him out.

“He was in the kitchen, lying flat on the floor, with his back against a fridge or washing machine.

“He was going, ‘Don’t pull me – my legs’, and I said, ‘Mate, we’re going to have to take you out now’.”

The fire service has praised the good Samaritans who saved the man (Richard Vernalls/PA)

The rescuers tried to douse their clothes with water from damaged pipes to protect themselves from the flames.

The explosion saw debris blasted to the other side of the street, neighbouring properties damaged and a tree shredded.

Martin Ward-White, an area commander at West Midlands Fire Service, said it “was clear that a gas explosion had taken place”.

Speaking from the street on Monday, he said: “There was one male casualty who was taken to hospital immediately with life threatening injuries.

Area commander Martin Ward-White gave an update on the blast on Monday morning (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There’s no update on that casualty at this point in time.

“However, what we can confirm is that sadly one female has lost her life at this incident.

“This female was identified relatively quickly within the property that exploded.

“However, due to the process of removing this individual and also the identification process, we’ve been unable to make that statement until now.

The house was destroyed (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Obviously, that’s really sad and tragic, not just for the individuals involved, not just for the local community, but especially the family and friends of the individuals who have been affected by this.

“We continue to thank the local residents for their support and understanding.”

Mr Ward-White said investigators will look into what exactly caused the gas explosion.

He also praised those who went into the burning ruins to save the man.

More than 20 people were evacuated nearby and a handful were treated at the scene for minor wounds.

The fire service said good progress was being made at the scene and a drone was being used to identify hot spots.

