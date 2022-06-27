Fresh court delays as barristers walk out on first day of strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fresh court delays as barristers walk out on first day of strike action

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 12:24 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:53 pm
Barristers in England and Wales have begun strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions (PA)
Barristers in England and Wales have begun strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Some crown courts across the two nations are running limited services, with criminal trials and other cases postponed or rescheduled from Monday, the first day of a walkout by thousands of lawyers.

Barristers on picket lines accused the Government of not listening to their concerns about the criminal justice system, and are angry that a proposed pay rise of 15% would not kick in immediately or apply to backlogged cases.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the barrister strikes are “regrettable” and will “only delay justice for victims” at a time when pressures on the criminal justice system have resulted in significant waiting times for cases to be concluded.

Criminal barrister Alejandra Llorente Tascon speaks outside the Old Bailey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Monday’s walkout – the first of 14 days’ action planned for the next four weeks – meant that some courtrooms sat empty, while others were only able to swear juries in before adjourning cases until later in the week, when lawyers are available.

Kirsty Brimelow, vice chairwoman of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said from outside Manchester Crown Court: “The Criminal Bar Association has repeatedly warned the Government that the huge decline in real incomes at the criminal bar poses the most serious threat to the British legal system in decades.

“We have made our case over and over again to Government but our warnings continue to fall on deaf ears.

“They have no solution to saving the criminal justice system. This is a national crisis which is of Government making and it must be dealt with as a national emergency.

“We cannot allow further attacks on our profession when we know the reality of the crumbling courts and junior barristers, who walked away long before this action.

Barristers outside Manchester Crown Court on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We take this action in the name of citizens of this country because it is their justice system that we are determined to protect. We will not sit idly by and watch its destruction.

“We are doing what we have been trained to do, which is to fight for justice.”

Speaking outside Bristol Crown Court, barrister Kannan Siva said more than one in four barristers have been “driven out of the jobs they loved because they simply can’t afford to stay”.

He said: “For junior criminal barristers to be paid below minimum wage, a median income of just £12,200 a year, is not only scandalous but it will choke off the supply of the next generation of advocates – that pool of advocates that will help society and become our future judges.

“And it means that victims and defendants will suffer years and years of waiting to get justice in court.”

Barrister Rebecca Filletti said the system is at “breaking point”.

Speaking from outside Manchester Crown Court, she said: “I work in excess of 18-hour days, I work weekends, I miss out on family things, and most of that work is work for which I don’t get paid and I feel I need to do to a good job for my clients.

“Today is the first day in my entire career I have not gone to court. I attend if I’m sick, I attend if I have got family commitments, and I would not have taken this decision lightly.

“The reason I have taken this decision is things need to change.”

Around 50 barristers stood on the picket line at the Old Bailey, where, inside, only three courtrooms were open for cases on Monday morning.

Barristers on strike outside Leeds Combined Court on Monday, as more than 80% of barristers polled voted in favour of strike action (Danny Lawson/PA)

Barrister Lucie Wibberley, a CBA secretary, said: “We’re here to protest against the unacceptable pay and working conditions those working in the justice system are currently facing.

“Action will take place in the hope the Government comes to the negotiating table.”

The CBA said around 81.5% of the more than 2,000 members to vote in the ballot supported walking out of court.

They will also refuse to accept new cases and carry out “return work” – stepping in and picking up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning.

Two days’ strike action is expected this week, with an additional day added each week for the next three weeks.

Criminal barristers from the Western Circuit line up outside Bristol Crown Court (Rod Minchin/PA)

It is not believed fresh talks with the Government are planned.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “It’s regrettable that the Criminal Bar Association is striking.

“I encourage them to agree the proposed 15% pay rise, which would see a typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year.

“Their actions will only delay justice for victims.”

