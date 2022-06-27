Neighbours join to march 80 metres in one of world’s shortest Pride parades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Neighbours join to march 80 metres in one of world’s shortest Pride parades

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 2:44 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 2:46 pm
Batt Close hosted their tiny Pride parade for a third year (RB Films)
Batt Close hosted their tiny Pride parade for a third year (RB Films)

Around 40 residents in Warwickshire hosted an 80-metre Pride march – one of the world’s shortest – for a third year.

People living on Batt Close in Rugby created costumes and decorations to make the road shimmer and sparkle on Saturday.

The tradition is a “special event” for those on the road as it shows the community is “a safe space” for everyone to be themselves.

Batt Close Pride
The people of Batt Close hope to continue hosting their Pride parade annually (RB Films)

“This really is the little Pride that could,” Batt Close resident Rachel Bunce said.

“Once again, our street has rallied behind a message of love and hope to organise such a special event for us all to be proud of.

“For us, Pride begins at home, and its message of community and inclusivity is one that certainly resonates among us all as neighbours.

“Batt Close Pride is for everyone – whether part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally – and it shows that our community is a safe space for us all to be ourselves.”

Children living on the street helped create a rainbow crossing in chalk as each home was decked in celebratory rainbow bunting.

Batt Close Pride
Some of the adults joined in on a high heel race in celebration (RB Films)

After the parade, neighbours came together to host high heel races, enjoy food from a barbecue and dig into a Pride-themed cake.

A charity wax event even saw three residents lose their chest, leg and underarm hair for the Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK’s leading HIV and sexual health charity.

The wax raised £100 for the charity and others were given the chance to pull off a strip in exchange for a donation.

Resident Ben Porcel said the group “strutted and stomped” along the road enough to rival the largest of Pride events.

“Batt Close Pride may be small, but it was certainly fierce,” Mr Porcel said.

Batt Close Pride
After the short parade, residents enjoyed food, games and various activities (RB Films)

“During the parade, we strutted and stomped along our road with as much passion and vigour as you would expect from larger Pride events.

“I am humbled to live among people who share the belief that everyone deserves to live free and equal, and that is incredibly empowering as we strive to make change together.”

Those of Batt Close hope to continue holding the event annually.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]