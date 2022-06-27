Victim of ‘opportunist stranger attack’ in London identified as Zara Aleena, 36

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Victim of ‘opportunist stranger attack’ in London identified as Zara Aleena, 36

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 4:44 pm
A police cordon in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, where a murder investigation is under way following the death of a 36-year-old woman (PA)
A police cordon in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, where a murder investigation is under way following the death of a 36-year-old woman (PA)

A 36-year-old woman who died after a suspected “opportunist stranger attack” in Ilford, east London, has been identified by police as Zara Allena.

Detectives, who have launched a murder investigation, said Ms Aleena was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.

She died in hospital on Sunday morning after being found with serious head injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service at 2.44am.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Aleena “suffered multiple serious injuries”.

No weapons are thought to have been used.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Met’s East Area basic command unit (BCU), said: “We are keeping Zara’s family up to date with our progress and my heartfelt condolences are with them at this terrible time.”

He said Ms Aleena’s loved ones are being looked after by specialist officers but added: “I cannot imagine the pain that they must be feeling right now.”

The police’s “priority is to catch the perpetrator as soon as possible”, he added.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

A cordon remains in place at the scene, close to Valentines Park, with a section of Cranbrook Road closed to the public, with only residents allowed through.

The force is urging anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2-3am on Sunday to contact them.

