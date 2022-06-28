EuroMillions jackpot of £150 million up for grabs on Tuesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “staggering” estimated £150 million jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday’s EuroMillions lottery draw.

Camelot says that if one lucky UK player were to scoop the entire amount they would be richer than Serena Williams, 40, who is the highest-earning female tennis star of all time and is reportedly worth £129 million, according to Forbes.

As the world enjoys the start of the Wimbledon tennis championships, Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Tuesday’s jackpot is a staggering amount of money and one winner could hit the Grand Slam, walking away with the lot!

“Don’t leave it until the fifth set – get your tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this ‘out’-of-this-world jackpot prize.”

A visitor enjoys a bowl of strawberries and cream at the Wimbledon Championships (Philip Toscano/PA)

If the winner really wanted to splash the cash, they could buy the 500,397 Wimbledon attendees over the 13-day tournament a portion of strawberries and cream each, 119 times over.

Success for a UK punter in the lottery draw would surpass the £2 million that would be earned by the winner of the Wimbledon Singles Championship.

It would also outstrip the earnings, so far, of British rising star Emma Raducanu who slammed her way into the elite sporting world and won the US Open.

Camelot points out that at 19 years old, she is reportedly already worth more than £10 million and is predicted to earn more than £150 million in sponsorship deals and endorsements over her career.

Despite being wonderfully wealthy, a lucky UK winner would still have some way to go to match tennis great Roger Federer, 40.

The Swiss superstar has won eight Wimbledon titles and is reportedly worth £447 million, according to Forbes.

Jess and Joe Thwaite, of Gloucestershire, celebrate after winning the record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The National Lottery said that if a single punter were to scoop the jackpot, they would become its fourth biggest winner of all time and the 15th UK winner of a prize over £100 million.

It would also be the fourth EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK in 2022.

There was a winner who became £109 million richer in February and a lucky player banked £54 million this month.

Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite, of Gloucestershire, became the biggest UK EuroMillions jackpot winners when they collected £184 million with a Lucky Dip ticket in May.