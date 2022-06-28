Police launch investigation after two people found dead in Dorset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police launch investigation after two people found dead in Dorset

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 10:58 pm
Two people have been found dead in Thornford, police have said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two people have been found dead in Thornford, police have said (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man and woman were found dead near Sherborne.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Gifle View, Thornford, at 6.03am on Tuesday.

Dorset Police officers rushed to the scene with the ambulance service and found the bodies of a man and a woman – both aged in their 70s – inside a property.

The man and the woman were known to each other, the force said.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances.

The man’s family has been made aware. Inquiries are still ongoing to find the woman’s next of kin.

The coroner has also been notified.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour said: “This is a very sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the family of the man.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish exactly what happened and a cordon is in place to allow for an examination of the scene to take place.

“At this time, it is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident and enquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information to help our investigation to please contact Dorset Police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would encourage anyone to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any concerns or information.”

