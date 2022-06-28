Lace said to have shrouded Queen Victoria’s coffin to be auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lace said to have shrouded Queen Victoria’s coffin to be auctioned

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 12:02 am
Isabel Murtough from Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers in Derbyshire (Jacob King/PA)
White lace which is believed to have been used to shroud Queen Victoria’s coffin is to be auctioned.

The lace, which spent years in the attic of a Somerset property, will be offered at Hansons Auctioneers’ June 30 Fine Art Auction at Etwall Auction Centre, Derbyshire.

A note accompanying the lace reads: “Portion of the Pall that covered Queen Victoria’s coffin on her last journey from Osborne. Isle of Wight. Feb 1st 1901.”

The seller, a grandmother aged 60, said: “I was given the lace by my grandmother more than 40 years ago when I was a teenager.

“It went into my treasure box, a collection of family items I’ve kept since childhood.

“The lace has been sealed away in darkness in my attic for years. I hope that has helped to preserve it.”

Queen Victoria died on January 22, 1901, at Osborne House aged 81.

A deathbed photo shows her surrounded by white lace, while she asked to be dressed in a white dress and wedding veil, along with a white pall for her coffin.

The portion of pall is set for auction on June 30 and has a guide price of between £1,500 and £2,000.

Queen Victoria sale
Lace believed to have been used to shroud Queen Victoria’s coffin (Jacob King/PA)

Notty Hornblower, textiles consultant at Hansons Auctioneers, said: “This is a remarkable find, and very touching.

“In some small way the lace reflects the overwhelming love Queen Victoria had for her husband.

“Her request to be buried in white wearing her wedding veil, and to have a white pall on her coffin suggests she was looking forward to being reunited with him.

“What a wonderful piece of royal history to own and cherish. It’s worthy of a museum or royal collection.”

