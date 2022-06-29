Charles’s Duchy of Cornwall sets target for net zero by early 2030s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles’s Duchy of Cornwall sets target for net zero by early 2030s

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 9:02 am
The Prince of Wales (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Duchy of Cornwall – the Prince of Wales’ landed estate – has set out its ambition to reach net zero carbon by the early 2030s.

New initiatives, which will focus on working with the Duchy’s farm tenants to achieve the goal, were outlined in its Net Zero Carbon Report, published on Wednesday.

Farming contributes to 60% of Duchy supply chain (Scope 3) greenhouse gas emissions.

Royal visit to Cornwall
The Prince of Wales attending a reception to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of his chairmanship of the Duchy of Cornwall in 2019 (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Duchy has seen a 76% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions since 1990, and its direct carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) have been net zero since 2006, the report showed.

Heir to the throne Charles, writing in the foreword, said: “This report highlights the significance of emissions arising from land use.

“Yet land has, perhaps uniquely, huge potential for helping to solve this crisis.

“This plan, therefore, entreats all tenants and partners to work with us to achieve this common goal, so that we really can deliver sustainable stewardship, for communities, enterprise and nature.”

David Cope, head of sustainability for the Duchy, said: “Our response to the climate crisis, as set out in this report, is to first acknowledge that greenhouse gas emissions from the Duchy, our tenants and our suppliers have contributed to global heating.

“And then secondly, we commit to decisive action, to work with tenants and suppliers to move to net zero rapidly, so halting our contribution to the climate crisis.

“Our plans will see greenhouse gas emission reductions across all the Duchy’s property assets, and we will increase the sequestration of carbon dioxide on Duchy property through promoting nature-based solutions as part of our natural capital enhancement projects.”

Royal visit to Devon and Cornwall
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend a reception at the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery in Lostwithiel (Chris Jackson/PA)

The initiatives include a transition plan for each farm tenant and a farming engagement toolkit with a range of supporting tools for farmers.

These ideas will be integrated into future agreements so ‘better than net zero’ farms will ‘benefit from their leading position’, the Duchy said.

A tree-planting programme will also be introduced as one of the nature-based solutions.

Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall estate is a portfolio of land, property and investments worth more than £1 billion.

It extends across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes the Oval cricket ground and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor.

Created in 1337 by Edward III for his son Edward, the Black Prince, the Duchy’s main purpose is to provide an income, independent of the monarch, for the heir apparent.

