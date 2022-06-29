Wimbledon star Henry Patten was ‘complete mess’ at university – proud flatmate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon star Henry Patten was ‘complete mess’ at university – proud flatmate

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 10:06 am
Julian Cash, left, in doubles action with Henry Patten (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Julian Cash, left, in doubles action with Henry Patten (Isaac Parkin/PA)

British Wimbledon player Henry Patten was “a complete mess” at university before he started taking tennis seriously, his roommate of five years has revealed.

Patten, 26, will make his SW19 debut alongside Julian Cash in their doubles match on Wednesday against thirteenth seeds Santiago Gonzalez, from Mexico, and Andres Molteni, from Argentina.

The Colchester-born player’s university flatmate, Olly Cull, 24, said he felt “incredibly proud” of how far his friend had come, while in the queue for the tournament on Wednesday.

Mr Cull, an accountant from Birmingham, said he met Patten at Heathrow Airport on their way to start university in the US where they went on to play tennis together.

When asked how it felt to be seeing his friend play at the prestigious venue, Mr Cull told the PA news agency: “Amazing.

“Very jealous seeing as he was my doubles partner and now I’m here waking up at six in the morning to watch him play tennis.

“I’m incredibly proud and I can’t wait to get on court and watch.

“He’s playing with Julian, who I don’t know personally, but they’re doing amazingly. They won 18 of their last 20 matches.

“We speak every day, he’s just so excited. It’s a completely new experience for him, this is his Wimbledon debut.

Henry Patten in action
Henry Patten in action (Nigel French/PA)

“I haven’t spoken to him this morning, but I’m sure there’s some nerves there, but I’m sure more excitement.

“They’re playing the thirteenth seeds so nothing to lose for them, they’re going in as two British wildcards.”

When asked what the left-handed player was like as a roommate, Mr Cull laughed and said: “A complete mess.

“He’s sorted himself out for sure. He was messy, late for everything, (bad) work ethic, nights out.

“But no, he’s doing very well, I’m very proud of him.”

He said that Patten’s parents, two brothers and sister would be supporting from the sidelines, along with more of their friends.

