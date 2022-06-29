£150m to protect mangroves and coral reefs and support sustainable fishing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

£150m to protect mangroves and coral reefs and support sustainable fishing

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 1:02 pm
Mangroves will be supported by the funding (Emily Beament/PA)
Mangroves will be supported by the funding (Emily Beament/PA)

A £154 million programme to support coral reefs and mangroves and boost sustainable small-scale fishing in developing countries has been announced by the Government.

The “Coast” funding is part of the UK’s £500 million Blue Planet Fund launched at the G7 leaders summit last year, focusing on South and South East Asia, East and West Africa and island nations in the Pacific and Caribbean.

It will support projects to help vulnerable coastal communities in the face of climate change, such as protecting, restoring and managing habitats including mangroves, sea grass and coral reefs, improving the sustainability of small-scale fisheries and enabling sustainable aquaculture.

In addition, up to £100 million from the Blue Planet Fund will be used to support the implementation, management and enforcement of marine protected areas, and other ocean conservation measures in developing countries, the Government said.

Announcements on the funding have been made at the UN ocean conference taking place in Portugal this week, where UN secretary general Antonio Guterres warned the world had taken the seas for granted and was facing an “ocean emergency”.

The UK has launched a global alliance with Canada and the US to tackle illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing which threatens nature, fish stocks and communities around the world.

Britain is already leading an alliance of countries pushing to protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

The UK is keen to use this week’s conference to drive ambition ahead of the “Cop15” UN biodiversity summit being held in Montreal, Canada, in December to secure a new global deal to restore nature, including potential targets to protect 30% of the world’s land and sea by 2030.

However, environmental campaigners have warned of a lack of progress, urgency and leadership in preparatory talks for Cop15 held last week in Nairobi, Kenya, and that there was a real risk of failure for the December summit.

Countries are also starting work to negotiate a global treaty to end plastic pollution, which has a huge impact on the world’s oceans.

Lord Zac Goldsmith, minister for Pacific and international environment, said: “The world’s ocean is in crisis and we have reached a tipping point. This week world leaders came together to redouble their efforts to protect the marine environment.

“But it is absolutely critical these commitments are translated into action and that our ocean remains firmly on the global agenda.

“Through our new £500 million Blue Planet Fund we are helping countries tackle a wide range of issues, from illegal fishing to plastic pollution and marine protection.

“And I’m delighted to announce further UK support for the goal to protect 30% of the world’s ocean by 2030, including £154 million for coastal restoration and up to £100 million for marine protection.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal