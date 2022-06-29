Man goes on trial accused of distributing ‘racist and antisemitic’ podcasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man goes on trial accused of distributing ‘racist and antisemitic’ podcasts

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 2:06 pm
James Allchurch has gone on trial at Swansea Crown Court (Tim Ireland/PA)
A man accused of setting up a “highly racist” and “highly antisemitic” podcast station called Radio Aryan has gone on trial.

James Allchurch, 50, of Church House, Gelli, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday accused of 15 counts of distributing a sound recording stirring up racial hatred.

The charges relate to audio files which were uploaded on or before May 17 2019 to on or before March 18 2021 to a website called Radio Aryan, which was later renamed Radio Albion.

The episodes are said to have been “insulting or abusive” about ethnic minorities, often uploaded along with inflammatory cartoons and given titles such as Rivers Of Blood, Banned In The UK, the Leftist Supremacist Mindset, and the Usual Suspects.

Prosecutor Ian Wright said it was the Crown’s case that Allchurch was responsible for distributing the audio recordings, was the owner of the website and the main host, despite often being joined by co-hosts and guests such as the founder of National Action, Alex Davies.

Allchurch, who is on bail, appeared in the dock wearing a dark green shirt, tie and dark blue suit with his black hair tied into a tight ponytail, with thin rimmed glasses and a walking stick.

He spoke only to confirm his name before the charges were read out to a jury of seven men and five women.

In previous hearings he asked to be referred to by his podcast name, “Sven Longshanks”.

The name is said to be a reference to King Edward I, also known as Edward Longshanks, who was responsible for expelling Jews from England in 1290.

Mr Wright told the jury: “These recordings are insulting or abusive and were distributed with intent to stir up racial hated.

“It’s the case for the prosecution that this defendant was responsible for the creation of these audio files, which were highly racist and highly antisemitic in nature.

“While the name changed from Radio Aryan to Radio Albion, we submit the virulently racist content of the website remained unchanged.”

Mr Wright added that the content was “white supremacist in nature”.

He said each of the 15 podcasts will be played to the court during the trial.

The trial continues.

