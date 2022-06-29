Charles ‘would never again’ handle large cash donations for his charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles ‘would never again’ handle large cash donations for his charities

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 4:02 pm
The Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince of Wales would never again handle large cash donations to be passed to his charities, a royal source has said.

Charles faced criticism after being presented with cash – reportedly totalling three million euros and some of it in a suitcase – from a former Qatari prime minister between 2011 and 2015.

The Sunday Times said the heir to the throne personally accepted the donations for his charity the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim who was prime minister of Qatar between 2007 and 2013.

A royal source insisted on Wednesday that the future king operates on advice and such incidents have not happened in the past half decade and would not happen again.

Platinum Jubilee
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Campaign group Republic had demanded full disclosure over the matter, describing the events as “shocking” and saying it raised “serious questions about Prince Charles’s judgment” amid other accusations of cash-for-honours.

The royal source said: “It was passed immediately to his charities and it was his charities who decided to accept the money – that is a decision for them.

“And they did so, and as they confirmed, it followed all the right processes, the auditors looked at it.

“The Prince of Wales operates on advice. Situations, contexts change over the years.”

The source added: “For more than half a decade, with the situation as it has evolved, this has not happened and it would not happen again.

“That is then and this is now.”

The Prince of Wales hosts reception for the Powerlist
The Prince of Wales acts on advice, a royal source said (Stuart C Wilson/PA)

Clarence House said the donations were “passed immediately” to one of the prince’s charities and that “appropriate governance” was carried out.

“Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed,” a statement said.

According to the Sunday Times, a donation of one million euros was handed over during one meeting at the prince’s residence, Clarence House.

The charity, which was founded in 1979 with a mission to transform lives and build sustainable communities, awards grants to UK registered non-profit organisations to deliver projects in the UK, the Commonwealth and overseas.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal in February after Charles and his former close confidant, Michael Fawcett, were reported over the claims.

Mr Fawcett was accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor to another of Charles’s charities, the Prince’s Foundation.

Clarence House said the prince had “no knowledge” of the alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

