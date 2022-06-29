Sister hails ‘down to earth and funny’ tennis star ahead of Wimbledon match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sister hails ‘down to earth and funny’ tennis star ahead of Wimbledon match

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 4:28 pm
Sarah Beth Grey in action (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sarah Beth Grey in action (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sarah Beth Grey’s older sister has given a personal insight into the Liverpudlian tennis star’s childhood, her secret artistic side-talent, and how she qualified for Wimbledon just four months after undergoing heart surgery.

Grey will be playing alongside fellow Briton Yuriko Miyazaki, known as Lily, against America’s Asia Muhammad and Japan’s Ena Shibahara in the women’s doubles on Wednesday afternoon.

Britain’s number 12 was told she had a potentially dangerous, abnormal heart rhythm after a routine check-up, and underwent cardiac ablation to fix it in February this year.

Tennis star Sarah Beth Grey with her family (Family handout)
Tennis star Sarah Beth Grey, second left, with sisters Amy, 29, left, and Emily, 30, right, along with their two nieces Fleur and Felicity (Family handout/PA)

Incredibly, she recovered quickly enough to make her third appearance at the Championships this year.

The 26-year-old, who goes by her middle name Beth, is from West Derby in Liverpool and is one of seven children – three older sisters, one younger brother, and two younger half-brothers.

She is especially close with her 29-year-old sister Amy Grey, who told the PA news agency that they shared a bedroom as children and were home-schooled together.

Rothesay Classic Birmingham 2022 – Day Four – Edgbaston Priory Club
Great Britain’s Sarah Beth Grey in action (Martin Rickett/PA)

When asked how she was feeling for Beth ahead of her first Wimbledon 2022 game, Amy told the PA news agency: “I’m feeling a mixture of really excited for her and a bit nervous as well because it’s a big deal, playing at Wimbledon.

“I spoke to her this morning, she’s feeling excited to get out there and compete, and I know she’s playing with Lily who’s obviously really talented and played in the main draw yesterday and did really well.”

Amy added that Beth’s heart problem came as a shock to the family.

“She’d had a couple of instances of fainting during the pandemic, but you could put that down to a lot of things, so I don’t think she expected it, but she sensed that maybe something wasn’t quite right,” she said.

Sarah Beth Grey, second right, with siblings Cliff, 23, Emily, 30, second left, Amy, 29, centre, Chloe, 32, right, and their nieces Fleur and Felicity (Family handout/PA)

“It was quite shocking and quite scary, my mum was really worried.

“We were all just really hoping for the best for her, because we know how hard she works and how passionate she is about playing tennis and when you hear that might not be possible any more… we all felt relief when it was sorted.

“She did recover really quickly, I remember worrying that she wouldn’t in time.”

Amy described her sister as “really down to earth, upbeat and funny”.

“She’s always made people laugh around her and I know she’s got a lot of close friends,” she said.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Three – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sarah Beth Grey, right, and Eden Silva during the women’s doubles in Wimbledon 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

She added that aside from tennis, the athlete is also “really good at drawing”.

“When she’s not training, she likes to draw to wind down,” she told PA.

“It’s always been something that she’s done – sketching, that sort of thing – when she’s not competing.

“She does cartoons and stuff like that, really random, but she’s really good at them.”

Amy said that all their siblings – who range in age from 10 to 32 – will be watching Beth’s Wimbledon game from scattered locations around the UK, as will their parents Joanne Grey and Cliff Askew.

