Mentally ill driver was released from custody two months before killing boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mentally ill driver was released from custody two months before killing boy

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 4:24 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 4:38 pm
Terence Glover underwent a mental health assessment which lasted only three minutes (Essex Police/PA)
Terence Glover underwent a mental health assessment which lasted only three minutes (Essex Police/PA)

A paranoid schizophrenic who drove his car into a crowd of children outside a school, killing a 12-year-old-boy, had been released from police custody two months earlier following a Mental Health Act assessment which lasted less than three minutes, an inquest heard.

Harley Watson was with friends when he was struck by a car which was driven by Terence Glover along the pavement outside Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, after 3pm on December 2 2019.

Harley died in hospital later that after afternoon of a severe head injury.

Essex’s senior coroner Lincoln Brookes said that Glover had told police in previous 999 calls that “he might run some school children over”.

Hit and run outside Essex school
Harley Watson died after a car was driven into a group of children outside a school (Watson family/PA)

He said Glover had expressed paranoid beliefs that he was being persecuted.

Police tried to find Glover to speak to him at his home address, but officers did not find him there and noted that his car was not there.

Glover was eventually arrested in Luton and transferred to Harlow police station where a Mental Health Act assessment was carried out on September 30 2019, Mr Brookes said.

Summing up the evidence of a custody sergeant at Harlow police station, the coroner said the mental health assessment “appeared to take no more than three minutes”.

Referring to the evidence of one of the two psychiatric doctors who carried out the mental health assessment of Glover, Mr Brookes said the doctor accepted that the assessment was “fundamentally flawed”.

The two doctors had not seen a report by a community psychiatric nurse and they “should have asked for more information”, Mr Brookes said.

He said the assessment was “brief, not least because Mr Glover wouldn’t engage”.

Mr Brookes said that the second doctor had “similar recollections about the sub-optimal approach to this particular Mental Health Act assessment”.

The coroner said Glover was not detained under the Mental Health Act.

Hit and run outside Essex school
Police search teams make their way along Willingale Road in Loughton near to Debden Park High School (PA)

He was interviewed by police about his “abusive” 999 calls, on suspicion of a malicious communications offence, and answered no comment.

Glover was released under police investigation on October 1 2019.

After carrying out his attack on December 2, Glover was found by police in his car in a pub car park several miles away.

Glover admitted to the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of Harley Watson at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He also admitted to the attempted murders of one adult and nine children who were also injured in the attack.

He was sentenced last year, while aged 52, to be detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Brookes summed up evidence in the inquest, being heard in Chelmsford, to jurors on Wednesday.

The coroner invited the jury to consider possible issues in the case, including the “adequacy” of the Mental Health Act assessment on September 30 2019.

He also invited them to consider the adequacy of information sharing, the adequacy of the police investigation of Glover for offences of malicious communications and the adequacy of steps taken by police after Glover’s release on October 1 2019.

The jury began their deliberations on Wednesday afternoon, on the eighth day of the inquest hearing.

Mr Brookes sent the jury home for the night after 4.30pm, asking them to return to continue their deliberations from 9.30am on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]