Lawyer for family of mother shot dead by soldier hits out at legacy Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Lawyer for family of mother shot dead by soldier hits out at legacy Bill

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 5:02 pm
The inquest is being held at Laganside Courts in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
The inquest is being held at Laganside Courts in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

A lawyer for the family of a mother-of-six killed by a soldier in an “unjustified” shooting has hit out at the Government’s controversial Bill to address legacy issues.

An inquest into the death of 47-year-old housewife Kathleen Thompson ruled that she was killed by a bullet to the chest in Londonderry on November 6 1971.

The ruling came on Wednesday, as MPs took part in the first day of the committee stage of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill in the House of Commons.

The coroner’s findings, four years on from a fresh inquest into Mrs Thompson’s death being ordered, are a “clear illustration that the inquest system is capable of achieving the truth for families seeking answers as to how their loved ones died”, her family’s lawyer said.

Kathleen Thompson was a housewife and mother of six (PA)
Kathleen Thompson was a housewife and mother of six (PA)

Fearghal Shiels, of Madden and Finucane Solicitors, insisted that the Government’s current proposals on legacy could not have established the proper circumstances of how Mrs Thompson died, describing anyone who thinks so as “frankly living on another planet”.

The Bill’s most controversial aspects are the promise of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators who agree to provide information to a new truth body, and a move to end conflict-related civil cases and inquests.

Giving a summary of her ruling, coroner Judge Sandra Crawford said two bullets were fired by someone identified only as soldier D into Mrs Thompson’s garden in Rathlin Drive, Creggan, as he and others were withdrawing from the area.

She said Mrs Thompson was unarmed and had been in her back garden banging a bin lid or other object to alert neighbours to the presence of soldiers in the area.

The shooting of Ms Thompson, whose children were aged between seven and 18 at the time, breached guidance on the deployment of lethal force provided to soldiers, the coroner said.

Judge Crawford said: “Her death was caused by a high-velocity shot fired by soldier D from a position on Southway, Derry, as he and other soldiers were withdrawing from the area.

“Soldier D did not have an honest belief that a gunshot had been fired from the garden of 129 Rathlin Drive and that his life and the lives of others were under immediate threat.”

She said “shooting into a dark garden in a residential area in such circumstances” breached guidance on soldiers’ use of lethal force.

She found that the soldier had fired two shots into Mrs Thompson’s back garden “in circumstances which were unjustified”.

David Thompson (left) and his brother Erne Thompson outside Laganside Courts in Belfast for a previous inquest hearing into the death of their mother (Rebecca Black/PA)
David and Erne Thompson outside Laganside Courts in Belfast for a previous inquest hearing into the death of their mother (Rebecca Black/PA)

Sitting at the Laganside Courts complex in Belfast, Judge Crawford said soldier D had presented a “contrived and self-serving account” of what happened.

She said that “in all likelihood he was frightened” and had “overreacted to the noise and activity which was prevalent at the time of his withdrawal” from the area.

But she said being frightened or panicking “does not begin to justify” the force used by the soldier, who fired a further six shots.

The coroner said no proper investigation had been carried out into the death.

A previous inquest into Mrs Thompson’s death, held in 1972, returned an open verdict.

A new inquest was ordered in September 2013 and began in 2018.

Mr Shiels said: “This is yet another clear illustration that the inquest system is capable of achieving the truth for families seeking answers as to how their loved ones died.

“The soldier responsible for Mrs Thompson’s death gave evidence over the course of four days.

“He persistently claimed not to have a clear recollection of the only time in which he has ever fired lived rounds in anger and killed someone.

“It is only by testing the witness’ account given immediately after the event, using the independently objective ballistics, pathology and other witness evidence, can a proper assessment of the witness’ credibility be reached.

“Any person who thinks that the proper circumstances of how Kathleen Thompson died could be established through the mechanisms suggested by the current Government’s legacy proposals and reliant upon the co-operation and honesty of those responsible for the death, is frankly living on another planet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]