‘She’ll come back stronger’: Fans react to Emma Raducanu loss at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘She’ll come back stronger’: Fans react to Emma Raducanu loss at Wimbledon

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 6:58 pm
Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu looks towards the crowd in the second round match against France’s Caroline Garcia (Steven Paston/PA)
Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu looks towards the crowd in the second round match against France’s Caroline Garcia (Steven Paston/PA)

Tennis fans at Wimbledon have said they are “devastated” by Emma Raducanu’s loss on day three but are rooting for her to come back stronger.

The reigning US Open champion crashed out of The Championships on Wednesday evening after losing to France’s Caroline Garcia.

Hundreds of fans watching from Centre Court and SW19’s famous Henman Hill appeared downcast after the 19-year-old’s second-round defeat.

Olivia Marr, 23, who was watching from the hill, said she felt “so sad” but believes Raducanu will “come back stronger”.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
France’s Caroline Garcia (right) shakes hands with Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu after victory in the second round match on Centre Court (Steven Paston/PA) 

Miss Marr, who lives in Tooting, south London, told the PA news agency: “I was so sad, I thought she was going to win.

“Seeing the US Open and everything, I was watching with bated breath then as well.

“So it was a bit of a disappointment but I think she played really well.

“Garcia was a great, great player as well, she deserves the win.

“It’s so devastating to lose but it does make you stronger,” she added.

“I think she’ll come back stronger, 100%.

“She’s so young as well so she’s got so much to learn.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Raducanu in action against Garcia (Steven Paston/PA) 

Morgan Willmott and her boyfriend Dylan Shepherd, both 19, thought Raducanu caved under unimaginable pressure for someone their own age.

Miss Willmott, 19, from Cheam in Sutton, south-west London, said: “You could see she was frustrated, and under so much pressure for her age.

“It was sad, especially how young she is.”

Mr Shepherd, an amateur golfer from Hawley in Hampshire, added: “She was always behind, she could never get a foothold, and couldn’t quite claw it back.

“It’s annoying.

“She’s a home-grown player, and when a home-grown player loses you never want to see that.

“She’s got a lot of pressure on her back – everyone here is rooting for her.

“She’s got all these people she thinks she has to win for.”

Paula George, a museum employee from Howden-le-Wear in County Durham, said she was on Centre Court in Nottingham when Raducanu sustained a side strain earlier this year.

Speaking on the hill in Wimbledon, Ms George said she thought the injury might have held her back.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Raducanu applauds the spectators after defeat in the second round match (Steven Paston/PA)

Ms George told PA: “I saw her in Nottingham, so I was there for that match at Centre Court when she pulled out injured.

“It could be that that’s still bothering her. It looked quite bad from where I was.

“She’s still just young, she can get stronger.

“She was the underdog at the US Open and really there was no pressure on her.

“She wasn’t expected to get through some of those matches but everything’s changed now – everybody knows who Emma Raducanu is, so there’s a lot of expectation on her so it depends if she can manage that.”

Angela Mooney, 53, a cook from Glasgow in Scotland, added: “I think there’s maybe a wee question mark over her fitness as well.”

Jill McBrier, a 65-year-old housewife from South Africa, said: “It was really sad.

“I’d like her to have gone further.

“There was so much hype about her and coming off that she’s done well to get where she is but I’d have liked her to have gone further.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal