‘I am full of incandescent rage’ at Roe v Wade overturning – Chelsea Clinton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘I am full of incandescent rage’ at Roe v Wade overturning – Chelsea Clinton

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 7:28 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 10:54 pm
Chelsea Clinton in conversation at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Chelsea Clinton in conversation at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Chelsea Clinton has described feeling “full of incandescent rage” following the Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights in the United States.

The US Supreme Court last week ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

Anti-abortion campaigners have hailed the move, while the pro-choice lobby have opposed it.

US President Joe Biden described it as “a tragic error” and urged states to enact laws to allow the procedure.

On Wednesday evening there was applause at an Our Place In Space event at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast as Ms Chelsea described her anger.

“I am full of incandescent rage on a cellular level,” she told the event.

Roe v Wade overturned
Demonstrators gather outside the United States embassy in Vauxhall, south London to protest against the decision to end constitutional protections for abortion in the US (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this angry for this sustained period of time.

“I’m not really an angry person, even when I get very upset, it is almost immediately just a catalyst for action. I think that’s how I have processed my experiences and my witnessing of injustice historically.

“I have not really been able to process in the last few days because of the enormous harm that we know will now befall women and girls in America. It’s not hypothetical, it is here and it will happen, it is happening.

“I am of course pushing toward action, the push towards action though hasn’t ameliorated the anger in the way that historically I seem to process things.”

The daughter of former US president Bill Clinton described it as “unconscionable and unforgiveable and unacceptable”.

“We have to commit every day to change it,” she said.

“I am angry, I am worried and I’m going to do everything I can to try to mitigate harm and quickly hasten the arrival of a different future where we do better protect the lives of women and girls and better protect every American’s right privacy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]