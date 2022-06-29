Two men arrested over fatal stabbing in west London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two men arrested over fatal stabbing in west London

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 7:48 pm
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed in west London.

Scotland Yard said the men aged 32 and 23, both of Ealing, west London, were arrested late on Tuesday by detectives investigating the murder of Karamjeet Singh Reel.

Both men are in custody at a west London police station.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 12.30am on Saturday to reports of a man who had been seriously injured in Staines Road, Hounslow.

Karamjeet Singh Reel, of Hounslow, was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A special post-mortem examination took place at Uxbridge Mortuary on Saturday and gave cause of death as a stab wound.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our investigation continues into the events that led to Karamjeet’s murder.

“We still need to speak to anyone who was in the area of Staines Road in Hounslow in the early hours of Saturday June 25 and witnessed anything that may be of relevance.

“I would ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in contact with my officers, it could prove to be a crucial piece of the wider picture that enables us to identify whoever is responsible.”

