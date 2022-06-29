Harry and Meghan’s rental agreement on UK home is a ‘good deal’ for taxpayer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry and Meghan's rental agreement on UK home is a 'good deal' for taxpayer

By Press Association
June 30, 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II, as The Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against a newspaper publisher over an article about his legal case against the Home Office is due to have its first hearing on Thursday (Matt Dunham/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rental contract for their UK home represents a “good deal” for the taxpayer, a senior palace source has said.

Meghan and Harry paid £2.4 million to cover the refurbishment and rental of Frogmore Cottage, on the Home Park Estate at Windsor Castle, a property they may only have used once since relocating to the US two years ago.

The couple are funding the general upkeep of their former home, like maintaining the garden, with the Sovereign Grant, the funding system for the monarchy and royal building works, effectively acting as the “landlord”, undertaking major works like a normal tenant-landlord relationship.

Frogmore, a Grade-II listed property which is owned by the Crown Estate, was a gift from Harry’s grandmother, the Queen.

The senior royal source said the rent “has been calculated by reference to market valuations for a property of that nature.

“So it’s an independent valuation, so it’s been market tested”.

The National Audit Office and the Treasury were “satisfied” with the way the transaction had been accounted for and the “commercial return” for the Sovereign Grant, the source added.

“I can be confident in saying that this is a good deal for the Sovereign Grant and the taxpayer alike.”

The property, a few minutes drive from Windsor Castle, underwent major work to turn five properties back into a single residence for the couple, with all fixtures and fittings paid for privately by the duke and duchess.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex statement
Frogmore Cottage – Harry and Meghan’s UK home (Steve Parsons/PA)

Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her family are thought to be staying at the property that is believed to have been used by the Sussexes earlier in June, when they returned to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with their children Archie and Lilibet.

The source said: “The 2.4 million has all been received and it has now been fully accounted for within the Sovereign Grant accounts, there’s no deferred income, it’s all been recognised.

“And we say that fulfils their current obligations for rent under the licence and we would not go into the commercial details of the arrangement, as we wouldn’t for any other property rental, so we would not say what period that covered.”

Asked if the Queen had been paying rent on behalf of the Sussexes during the 2021-22 financial year or for renovations to the property, the source added “I wouldn’t comment on that because that would be a private matter but what I would say, there’s been no expenditure by the Sovereign Grant in relation to Frogmore Cottage.”

Harry and Meghan have established a new life for themselves in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, buying a multi-million pound home and launching a non-profit foundation, after stepping down as working royals for financial freedom.

The couple have also signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth well over £100 million, with Spotify and Netflix that have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

