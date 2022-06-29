Parole hearings to be heard in public for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Parole hearings to be heard in public for the first time

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:02 am
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Britons will be allowed to ask for a parole hearing to be held in public from next month.

From July 21, anyone will be able to apply, with the Parole Board making the final decision on whether a hearing should be public.

A statutory instrument is being laid on Thursday ahead of it becoming law next month.

The Parole Board will consider the welfare and interest of victims and reach a conclusion based on the interests of justice.

The move paves the way for the system to be opened up to all victims as part of efforts to remove the secrecy surrounding the parole process.

Tracey Connelly parole
Dominic Raab previously said the Parole Board needed a ‘fundamental overhaul’ after it rejected his bid to keep the mother of Baby P behind bars (ITV News/PA)

Parole hearings – which assess whether offenders such as those serving life sentences are fit for release – are typically held in private and often inside prisons, with victims and observers such as reporters being given limited access in rare circumstances.

At present victims can ask to read a statement in person but are not allowed to hear the rest of the evidence.

The Government previously said victims would be given the right to attend parole hearings in full for the first time after a pledge was made in the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto.

Recommendations for release or moves to open prison for the most serious offenders – including murderers, rapists, terrorists and those who have caused or allowed the death of a child – will now be made by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab before going to the Parole Board for its final decision.

Mr Raab will take expert advice ahead of his decisions.

He said: “This is the first step in our reforms to the parole process. We are making proceedings more transparent, so victims and the public can see justice being done.

“I am also making sure there is one crystal clear recommendation from the Justice Secretary when it comes to the risk of release of the most serious offenders.

“We are overhauling the system to make sure public protection is the overriding priority.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal