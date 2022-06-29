UK’s first mass-produced hydrogen truck unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

UK’s first mass-produced hydrogen truck unveiled

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:03 am
The first hydrogen and electric-powered lorry to be mass produced in the UK has been unveiled (Tevva/PA)
The first hydrogen and electric-powered lorry to be mass produced in the UK has been unveiled (Tevva/PA)

The first hydrogen and electric-powered lorry to be mass-produced in the UK has been unveiled.

Start-up firm Tevva, based in Thurrock, Essex, has added a hydrogen fuel cell system to its battery-electric HGV design.

The hydrogen tops up the battery, enabling the vehicle to carry heavier loads over longer distances.

The hydrogen fuel cell
A hydrogen fuel cell tops up the electric battery (Tevva/PA)

The 7.5-tonne hydrogen electric truck can be driven for up to 310 miles, according to Tevva.

The firm’s chief executive and founder Asher Bennett told the PA news agency: “When a zero emission truck is doing more miles per day, that is very good for the air we breathe, for the planet and for the economics of running electric trucks.

“Every mile you drive on an electric truck, it’s so much cheaper than driving on a diesel truck.

“If you’re concerned about range, and you’re not driving a lot of miles, you’re just not saving enough money as you could.”

Hydrogen is currently more expensive and harder to obtain than electricity.

Mr Bennett said the new lorry’s “main fuel” will continue to be its electric-powered battery which is recharged overnight.

The addition of a hydrogen supply will “remove the concern” that the battery could run out of power, he claimed.

“No fleet operator is going to put out a truck in the morning that is going to get anywhere near the limits of its range,” Mr Bennett said.

“Which means putting an electric truck on a much shorter range than it could have done.”

The hydrogen electric truck will be “a popular choice” for fleet operators “across the UK, Europe and eventually North America”, he added.

Tevva is offering “affordable” hydrogen supplies to customers, with refuelling taking a similar time as filling a tank with diesel.

Sales of new diesel-powered lorries will be banned in the UK from 2040 as part of the country’s efforts to reach net zero for carbon emissions by 2050.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “Hydrogen fuel cells and other zero emission technology will be vital in helping us decarbonise transport.

“A thriving UK hydrogen industry could not only help us meet our climate change obligations, but also support thousands of jobs across the country in years to come.

“UK-based manufacturers like Tevva continue to build on the skills and expertise we have in hydrogen in the UK, developing new technologies, supporting economic growth, and working towards net zero.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal