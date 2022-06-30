Alleged stalker ‘sent The Crown star Claire Foy 1,000 emails in a month’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alleged stalker 'sent The Crown star Claire Foy 1,000 emails in a month'

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:24 pm
Claire Foy was under "significant risk" from an alleged stalker, a court heard (Yui Mok/PA)
Claire Foy was under “significant risk” from an alleged stalker, a court heard (Yui Mok/PA)

The Crown star Claire Foy was under “significant risk” from an alleged stalker who sent her over 1,000 emails in a month, a court has heard.

Foy, 38, who played the young queen in the first two series of the hit Netflix show, was allegedly targeted by Jason Penrose, 39, in November and December last year.

Penrose, who gave his address as Highgate Mental Health Centre, was accompanied by NHS workers at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday.

Rosa Bennathan, on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, applied for a full stalking protection order (SPO) against Penrose.

Police can apply at the magistrates’ court for a civil SPO to block alleged stalkers from contacting or approaching their alleged victims while a criminal investigation into their behaviour continues.

Ms Bennathan said in August and September 2021, Penrose sent an email to Foy’s agent, saying he was a film director and producer and wanted her to appear in his next film.

Foy told her agent she did not know who he was, and from November 2 to mid-December, he sent over 1,000 emails, contacted the actress’s sister and attended her address after finding out where it was, the court heard.

Emails were also sent to Foy’s publicist, Emma Jackson, it was alleged.

Applying for the full order, Ms Bennathan said: “There have clearly been acts that amount to stalking, posing a significant risk to Ms Foy.”

She said the order was “necessary to protect them”.

However, the hearing to decide on a full SPO was adjourned until July 22 after Penrose arrived unrepresented at the court.

The Crown series 2
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth and Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh in the hit Netflix show The Crown (Des Willie/Netflix/PA)

Moira McFarlane, who later arrived to represent him, opted for adjournment, saying: “His mental health is still under question.”

An interim SPO was originally granted in February and has been extended until July 28.

It prevents Penrose from contacting Foy or Ms Jackson, as well as him attending their homes, workplaces or anywhere they reasonably expect they would be.

Any breach of the order can be prosecuted as a criminal offence.

Magistrate Clive Jenkin, told him: “If you are relieved from the mental health centre we would be very concerned about your behaviour.”

He warned Penrose not to attempt to communicate with the claimants, to which he replied: “I won’t, I promise you.”

Foy, who has won a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, starred in Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Unsane, and played Neil Armstrong’s wife Janet Shearon in the biopic of the astronaut, First Man.

Penrose is said to have sent Ms Jackson explicit emails, writing about “wanting her to be his girlfriend”, according to court papers.

In one, on November 2, he allegedly said: “I’m sorry I think Claire(‘s) policy should be not talking about any personal stuff in media and only creative business.”

Ms Jackson forwarded the emails to Foy’s agent, who had also received messages but had blocked the account.

On December 17 last year, Foy “called the police to report that Jason Penrose was outside her residence ringing on her doorbell constantly”, the papers said.

[[title]]

[[text]]

