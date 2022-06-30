Police trauma over boy’s murder as prosecutors say: ‘We cannot bring Logan back’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police trauma over boy’s murder as prosecutors say: ‘We cannot bring Logan back’

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 3:16 pm
Police at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead in the Ogmore River on Saturday. Picture date: Tuesday August 3, 2021.
Police at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead in the Ogmore River on Saturday. Picture date: Tuesday August 3, 2021.

Police officers have spoken of the trauma they experienced while investigating the murder of a five-year-old boy in South Wales, as prosecutors say: “We cannot bring Logan back.”

Logan Mwangi was discovered dead in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on the morning of July 31 2021 having suffered “catastrophic” injuries.

Response officers had been called to the area by Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 31, who claimed Logan had gone missing.

The call was later revealed to be part of a plot by Williamson and her partner John Cole, 40, and a then 13-year-old boy to cover-up his killing.

A two-month trial earlier this year saw several members of the South Wales Police force take to the stand, with some breaking down in tears while they recalled the distressing scenes they witnessed.

Those who found Logan, including PC Lauren Keen who carried his body out of the river, and paramedics who treated him at the scene were said to be deeply disturbed by what was described by Detective Inspector Lianne Rees as “the most traumatic scenes imaginable”.

Detective constable Clare Edwards told the jury at Cardiff Crown Court how she had gone to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Bridgend that morning where Logan had been taken, to get a first account from Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson.

Logan Mwangi murder trial
Five-year-old victim Logan Mwangi (South Wales Police/PA)

Det Con Edwards, an investigator and family liaison officer, said she took Williamson in to see Logan in a room in the hospital and began to cry as she described seeing a bruise above Logan’s left eye.

Detective sergeant Ed Griffith told a BBC documentary, due to air on Thursday: “This is one of the worst cases I’ve worked on.

“10 out of 10 on the scale to be honest. This will live with me forever.”

Iwan Jenkins, deputy chief crime prosecutor for CPS Cymru Wales said: “The situation is very traumatic.

“When you see a cold, calculated murder of this nature, it does impact on people, there’s no doubt about that.

“In this particular instance, the case became difficult because not only had these people committed a horrific crime against the defenceless five-year-old child but then conspired together to dump that body in a river, lied the police by phoning them to try and put them off their tracks, continued those lies in interview which meant they were blaming each other and the picture of what actually had happened was really difficult to ascertain.

“This case was quite a horrific case with the injuries caused, the planning to dispose of the body, the lying to the court and the police previously.

“And while we are pleased that we’ve been able to bring some form of justice to the situation, the matter remains that we cannot bring Logan back.

“And as such, our thoughts are very much with Logan’s memory, and his father and families at this time.”

All three defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday, with Cole, Williamson and the youth, who is now aged 14, receiving a minimum term of 29, 28 and 15 years respectively.

Following the sentencing, Mrs Justice Jefford said: “May I pay tribute to the police investigation as it was quite clearly conducted in the most thorough and professional manner and that should not go unrecognised.”

