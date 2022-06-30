Nadine Dorries to get a lesson in rugby league after code clanger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadine Dorries to get a lesson in rugby league after code clanger

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 4:10 pm
A general view of the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield (Will Matthews/PA)
A general view of the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield (Will Matthews/PA)

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries will be invited to sample rugby league at first hand after confusing the 13-man game with the rival code.

Ms Dorries stunned a rugby league audience in St Helens by referring to Jonny Wilkinson’s match-winning drop goal for England in the 2003 Rugby Union World Cup final in Sydney.

Ms Dorries, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, was speaking at the launch of a report into the social impact made by the 2021 Rugby League World Cup at the Portico Vine community club.

“I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league,” she said.

“My long-standing memory is that 2003 drop goal.

“I’ll let you into a secret.

“I think we were drinking Bloody Mary’s at the time.

“It was 11 o’clock in the morning but wow what a moment that was.

“I have heard and I know from my limited watching that it’s an incredibly physical and sometimes brutal sport and it often ends up in a scrum, which actually reminds me very much of politics.

“I think we have a lot in common and given a lot of the media like to call me the prime minister’s attack dog, I wonder sometimes if I should give rugby a go.”

Rugby League World Cup Press Conference
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries speaks at the launch of a report into the social impact made by the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (Ian Laybourn/PA)

Ms Dorries attempted make light of her faux pas, saying on Twitter that she may have “switched codes like Jason Robinson” but her comments were condemned by Portico Vine vice-chairman Billy Vaughan.

“Whoever writes these scripts should check their facts before the speeches are delivered,” Mr Vaughan said.

“And secondly, if you are the person who is delivering the speech then you need to do your research to check the information you have been given is correct.

England Head Coach Unveiling – University of Bolton Stadium
RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer (right) praised Government support for the World Cup (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“The difference between rugby league and rugby union is immense, we are the minnow by comparison.

“I applaud the government for the money they have invested in rugby league but to make that reference to the drop-goal, we were floundered.”

World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton said he would be inviting Ms Dorries back to attend the matches “to see for herself what a wonderful sport rugby league is”.

“We’re delighted that she came,” Mr Dutton said.

“We’re delighted that the Government has shown such a massive commitment to investing into the tournament and its social impact programme.

“My final words to the Secretary of State were that we would be delighted if she were to come back to the tournament, maybe to attend each of the three disciplines and see for herself what a wonderful sport rugby league is.”

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer refused to criticise Ms Dorries for her error, preferring to thank the Government for its £25 million backing.

“I’m not going to dwell on that,” Mr Rimmer said.

“It’s brilliant that she’s here and we’ve had fantastic support from the Government.

“I’m not going to knock the shine off any of that.

“She gets a chance to see us as we really are and good on her for coming up.”

