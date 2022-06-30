Fiery Wimbledon player Nick Kyrgios says tennis fans should be rowdier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fiery Wimbledon player Nick Kyrgios says tennis fans should be rowdier

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 4:32 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 9:46 pm
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios applauds the spectators following victory during his second round match against Filip Krajinovic on court 2 during day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He said in a press conference he thinks the crowd should be more vocal (Steven Paston/PA)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios applauds the spectators following victory during his second round match against Filip Krajinovic on court 2 during day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He said in a press conference he thinks the crowd should be more vocal (Steven Paston/PA)

A top Wimbledon player has said tennis fans should be more vocal because “rowdiness and loudness is what’s beautiful” about the sporting atmosphere.

The SW19 audience traditionally reacts in a more reserved manner than fans at other sports venues, and fiery Australian player Nick Kyrgios has encouraged more boisterous support as long as it is still respectful.

This comes despite the Australian number two spitting at a fan after facing “disrespect” from them during his match against Great Britain’s Paul Jubb on Tuesday.

He criticised the lack of respect shown by the current generation of fans before he went on to admit his own indiscretion.

Kyrgios was fined 10,000 US dollars over the incident, the AELTC revealed on Thursday night.

After winning his second-round singles match against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic on Thursday, the 27-year-old Canberra-born player said he was “all for fans being as rowdy as they want”.

Kyrgios wore a glittery silver chain necklace and matching earring for his press conference on Thursday, after eating sushi on his previous appearance in front of journalists on Tuesday.

When asked by the PA news agency whether he thought Wimbledon fans were becoming rowdier and more akin to football fans this year, Kyrgios said: “I don’t mind when crowds get up and about and support.

“Obviously if there’s a wild card, and they’re locals, they want to see their countrymen do well.

“I’m all for that. I’m all for fans to be as loud as they want.

“But there’s a line I think of disrespect where this is not acceptable in any sport.

“I think rowdiness and loudness and atmosphere is what’s beautiful about this sport.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Nick Kyrgios during his match against Paul Jubb on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

He added: “I think for all these locals that are wild cards, I was once there.

“I loved the crowd. It’s something I never forgot.

“Just the way I learned how to deal with those emotions, the rollercoaster ride, it’s good for the sport I think.

“I think the sport needs it in a way.

“You look at all the other sports around the world, so entertaining to watch. Tennis I think needs a bit more interaction from the crowd (but) it’s got to be within the lines.”

When asked if there was an investigation into the spitting incident, Kyrgios told reporters: “I couldn’t care less if there is an investigation about me doing that, to be brutally honest with you.

“I know what I bring to the sport. (I am) one of the most important people in the sport.”

Britain’s Ryan Peniston also said on Tuesday that he “definitely” heard support from Southend United fans – his home football team – and enjoyed it.

