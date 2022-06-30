The Queen jokes with Duke of Buccleuch at Reddendo parade in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

The Queen jokes with Duke of Buccleuch at Reddendo parade in Scotland

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 8:20 pm
The Duke of Buccleuch presents a carving to the Queen as they attend the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke of Buccleuch presents a carving to the Queen as they attend the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Queen shared a joke with the Duke of Buccleuch at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Thursday afternoon as she was presented with a gift from the historic Reddendo parade.

Traditionally, monarchs are presented with two arrows from the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland Archers.

She was presented with a striking glass sculpture designed by Colin Reid, which she joked with the Duke of Buccleuch was “much better” than two arrows.

On examining the gift, the Queen remarked: “Oh, how lovely.”

Royal visit to Scotland
The Prince of Wales and the Queen attend the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)

Traditionally, the Reddendo was a gift presented as an act of service from the Royal Company to the Sovereign, as a display of loyalty in return for certain privileges.

The parade is now ceremonial and represents the company’s role as the Queen’s bodyguard in Scotland.

According to Captain-General of the Queen’s Body Guard, the Duke of Buccleuch, more officers were gathered as part of the parade in her honour than “ever before”.

Royal visit to Scotland
The Prince of Wales inspects the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland, also known as the Royal Company of Archers (Jane Barlow/PA)

The monarch, 96, looked on as more than 300 officers and archers from the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland took part in the Reddendo parade.

Dressed in a dusky blue Angela Kelly outfit with matching hat, the Queen smiled and waved as she emerged from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh.

She then watched the ceremony from a chair while the Prince of Wales, known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay, greeted members of the parade, shaking hands with some of the archers.

Royal visit to Scotland
The Queen used a stick as she watched the parade in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Royal Company of Archers acts as the sovereign’s ceremonial bodyguard for Scotland – a role first created in 1822 during a visit to Scotland by King George IV.

As Princess Elizabeth, the Queen first became acquainted with the Royal Company during a visit to Scotland with her father, King George VI in 1937, when he inspected them at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

During today’s ceremony, members of the Royal Company took off their hats and performed three cheers for the Queen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]