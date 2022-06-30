£170m EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£170m EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 5:12 pm
Recent months have seen a series of major EuroMillions wins (Alamy/PA)
One of the biggest EuroMillions winners of all time could be crowned this week as a £170 million jackpot goes up for grabs.

If claimed by a single player, it would be one of the three largest National Lottery prizes ever.

Recent months have seen a series of major EuroMillions wins, with £109 million claimed in February and a record £184 million taken home in May.

This week’s jackpot is worth 85 times that of the £2 million to be awarded to the men’s and women’s singles victors at Wimbledon this year.

In fact, it would be enough to award half a million pounds to all of the 256 competitors.

The winner would be richer than the musician Harry Styles, the boxer Anthony Joshua, or England and Wales football captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale.

They could take 459 trips to the edge of space on Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flights, though they would still be worth several times less than the billionaire.

Someone staying closer to home could opt for a 38-day cruise on the Queen Mary 2, and – if they fancied some peace – book every single room onboard.

Alternatively, they could complete the journey 41,000 times – but it would take them more than 4,000 years.

To be in with a chance of winning, EuroMillions players will need to buy tickets before 7.30pm this Friday.

It comes as the National Lottery revealed that 4% of winners concealed their tickets in their underwear for safekeeping.

Other popular hiding spots were under a clock or in the pages of a book.

