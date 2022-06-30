Dissolving implantable device can relieve pain without drugs, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dissolving implantable device can relieve pain without drugs, study suggests

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 7:02 pm

Scientists have developed a small, soft, flexible implant that relieves pain on demand and without the use of drugs.

The new device has the potential to provide an alternative to opioids and other highly addictive drugs, researchers suggest.

It works by softly wrapping around nerves to deliver precise, targeted cooling, which numbs nerves and blocks pain signals to the brain.

This resembles the mechanism at play when the cold causes people’s fingers to feel numb.

A user can remotely activate the device with an external pump, and then increase or decrease its intensity.

According to the study, after the device is no longer needed, it naturally absorbs into the body, meaning it does not need to be surgically removed.

At the thickness of a sheet of paper, the soft, elastic nerve-cooling device is ideal for treating highly sensitive nerves, researchers say.

John Rogers, Northwestern University, America, who led the device’s development, said: “Although opioids are extremely effective, they also are extremely addictive.

“As engineers, we are motivated by the idea of treating pain without drugs — in ways that can be turned on and off instantly, with user control over the intensity of relief.

“The technology reported here exploits mechanisms that have some similarities to those that cause your fingers to feel numb when cold.

“Our implant allows that effect to be produced in a programmable way, directly and locally to targeted nerves, even those deep within surrounding soft tissues.”

Researchers believe the device could be most valuable for patients who undergo routine surgeries or even amputations that often require pain medication after the procedure.

Surgeons could implant the device during the surgery to help manage the patient’s post-operative pain.

“An implantable cooling device with on-demand local analgesia will be a game-changer for long-term pain management,” write Shan Jiang and Guosong Hong in a related Perspective.

The device uses a simple concept that everyone knows – evaporation.

Similar to how evaporating sweat cools the body, it contains a liquid coolant that is induced to evaporate at the specific location of a sensory nerve.

At its widest point, the tiny device is just five millimetres wide.

One end is curled into a cuff that softly wraps around a single nerve, meaning no stitches are needed.

Prof Rogers added: “If you think about soft tissues, fragile nerves and a body that’s in constant motion, any interfacing device must have the ability to flex, bend, twist and stretch easily and naturally.

“Furthermore, you would like the device to simply disappear after it is no longer needed, to avoid delicate and risky procedures for surgical removal.”

The findings are published in the journal Science.

