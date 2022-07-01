Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend proud of her Wimbledon performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend proud of her Wimbledon performance

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 1:32 pm
Great Britain's Katie Boulter (PA)
Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (PA)

Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend have expressed their pride in the British player’s Wimbledon win after her grandmother died two days before.

The 25-year-old Leicester-born player said she was “shaking” after the biggest triumph of her career so far on Thursday, and gave an emotional speech about her grandmother, Jill, on Centre Court.

Her mother, Sue Boulter, was seen beaming with pride as she watched her daughter triumph over the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in the second round match from the players’ box, while fans roared in support and many cried.

Katie Boulter's family
Sue Boulter (centre), mother of Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (Aaron Chown/PA) 

The next day, Sue Boulter said the whole family felt proud of how her daughter “continues to deal with whatever is thrown in her path”.

She said: “The whole family is so proud of the way Katie performed yesterday and how she continues to deal with whatever is thrown in her path.

“It goes without saying we will be supporting her all the way.”

Boulter’s boyfriend and fellow Wimbledon player, Sydney-native Alex De Minaur, also paid tribute to her win after beating Briton Jack Draper on Thursday evening.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Katie Boulter reacts to the action between Jack Draper and Alex de Minaur during their second round singles match (John Walton/PA). 

The top men’s player in Australia told journalists: “What she was able to do today was an amazing effort.

“I mean, under all the circumstances, you know, she got out there on Centre Court, and beaten last year’s runner-up.

“So I think that’s pretty special. I’m just stoked for her. You know, this is her home slam. She gets to enjoy it.

“I know she was a little bit nervous going in, but, you know, she’s gone out and put on a brilliant performance.

“For me, more than anything, I just loved to see her back.

Alex de Minaur
Alex de Minaur celebrates winning his second round match against Jack Draper during day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)

“You know, I think this is back where she belongs, and in no time she will be even higher than ever.

“I think she’s got an incredible level, and she’s been showing it all this grass season. I’m very proud of her.”

Tennis fan Hillary, 68, said Boulter’s late grandmother was a school teacher who had taught her geography at a high school in Leicester decades ago.

Hillary, who did not want to say too much about Boulter’s family out of respect, told the PA news agency: “I’ve met her several times, here (at Wimbledon), her grandmother.

“She was a lovely, lovely teacher.”

