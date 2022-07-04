What the papers say – July 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – July 4

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:49 am
The fallout from allegations against Chris Pincher dominate the papers for the start of the week.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say the PM is facing a renewed backlash from within his own party due to the scandal.

Metro says Mr Johnson’s team is “groping for answers” as they “struggle to defend him” while Labour’s response is front page of the Daily Mirror.

The Independent says there are fears slow investigations into recurrent sleaze scandals will deter victims from coming forward.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to fight the Prime Minister over the effects of Brexit.

The Guardian reports children of single parents are “hardest hit by era of Tory austerity”.

There is a record four month wait to buy a house in the UK, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mail reports that police have let 22,000 suspects “roam free” because officers are “too busy”.

The Sun leads on the death of The Only Way is Essex star Jake McLean in a car accident in Turkey.

And the Daily Star says warm weather will make Britain hotter than Cancun by Saturday.

