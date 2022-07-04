Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie says he feels ‘at home’ in UK after global upbringing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie says he feels ‘at home’ in UK after global upbringing

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:50 am
Cameron Norrie celebrates winning his Gentlemen’s Singles fourth round match against Tommy Paul on court 1 during day seven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022.
Cameron Norrie celebrates winning his Gentlemen’s Singles fourth round match against Tommy Paul on court 1 during day seven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022.

Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie has said his nickname is “Nozza” and he feels “at home” in the UK after living in several countries growing up.

Johannesburg-born Norrie, 26, speaks with a Kiwi accent after growing up in Auckland, New Zealand, with his Welsh mother Helen and Scottish father David, and attending university in the US.

Though from South Africa, he is currently Britain’s number one tennis player and the last singles team GB star left in the championships.

Norrie stormed through to the quarter finals after beating America’s Tommy Paul, who he revealed was one of his “best friends on the tour”.

He was cheered on by his girlfriend, Louise Jacobi, from the side-lines.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Norrie’s girlfriend, Louise Jacobi, celebrates his win on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)

When asked how British he felt at a press conference following his win, Norrie said: “It’s pretty interesting, my background obviously from various places.

“But I’m living here, basing here – I feel good coming back here, practicing with the younger Brits.

“I think ever since college I’ve been living here – I’m enjoying it.

“It’s pretty similar to the people and the sports and everything.

“I love rugby, the cricket. I’m feeling pretty at home.

“It’s been great to follow all the sports here. It’s been good.”

Norrie added that the increasingly vocal support of the home crowd on Sunday “definitely” helped him win, and urged fans to turn up for his next game.

He said: “Unfortunately, I’m the last one standing.

“But I think it’s even more reason for everyone to get behind me.

“Even the atmosphere was great today and definitely helped me get over the line there.

“Especially on that last game, I was obviously pretty nervous.

“I was serving for my first quarter final of a slam. I wanted to get it done there.”

Norrie will return to the hallowed grass courts on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal