Britain’s last Wimbledon hope Norrie ‘deserves more attention’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Britain’s last Wimbledon hope Norrie ‘deserves more attention’

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:51 am
Cameron Norrie in action during his fourth round match against Tommy Paul (PA)
Cameron Norrie in action during his fourth round match against Tommy Paul (PA)

Britain’s last hope at Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie, is “under the radar” and “deserves more attention”, according to fellow British player Heather Watson.

Watson survived the longest of all the Britons in the women’s singles but lost her Centre Court game against Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Sunday.

In a press conference following her game, she described the British men’s number one, Norrie, as “low key”, a “great person” off the court and “the perfect example that you want your kids to aspire to be”.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cameron Norrie in action during his fourth round match against Tommy Paul on day seven of the Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Guernsey-born 30-year-old also stood to give journalists a visual tour of the bruises she has sustained through the tournament.

Watson has slipped at various points during her matches, and her legs are scattered with purple marks.

She was the first on Centre Court after it hosted a centenary ceremony featuring 26 previous grand slam champions including Roger Federer, Sir Andy Murray and Billie Jean King.

Watson revealed she did not watch the ceremony because she would have found it too “emotional” before her game but she could hear the music from within the grounds.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Heather Watson was gracious in defeat against Jule Niemeier (John Walton/PA)

Speaking about Norrie after her match, she said: “I’ve been impressed with Cam for so long.

“He is so low-key, under the radar.

“I think he deserves more attention, firstly because he’s such a great example.

“He is everything that your coaches and your parents ask of you – his work ethic, his focus, his dedication, how he invests in himself.

“He’s just the perfect example that you want your kids to aspire to be, he really is, and he’s a great person as well.”

Standing aside to show journalists her battered legs, she displayed one on her knee that she sustained diving for a volley which she joked was “miles away from me”.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Heather Watson in action at the Championships on Sunday (John Walton/PA).

She said: “I’ve had so many falls.

“I’ve got bruises everywhere.

“One of the slips I had against Juvan, one of the muscles at the back of my knee had a reaction.

“I felt that quite a lot yesterday in mine and Harriet’s doubles.

“I just didn’t want to push it too far – but it didn’t affect me today.”

At age 30, Watson is a good way through her career but she said her hopes are high for the next Wimbledon tournament because “age is just a number”.

“I really don’t think about it any more,” she said.

“It will drive you crazy if you do.

“I think in the women’s game, often people are breaking through later.

“I think experience counts for a lot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal