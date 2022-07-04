Cabin crew member drank whiskey and wine while working on flight, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Cabin crew member drank whiskey and wine while working on flight, court told

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:59 am
Ryanair jets parked up on the runway (PA)
Ryanair jets parked up on the runway (PA)

A Ryanair steward drank whiskey from the aircraft’s drinks trolley and downed a small bottle of wine while he was working and the flight was in the air, a court has been told.

Sam Thompson, 26, was on duty when a witness saw him drink Jack Daniels from the trolley before taking a small bottle of wine from his pocket and “necking the whole bottle”, Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard.

On Monday, the defendant, of Warrenfield Close, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, admitted to performing an aviation function as a member of cabin crew while his ability to do so was impaired by drink.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on August 3 and was told he might be jailed.

Nishma Khan, prosecuting, said police were called at around 6.10pm on May 18 this year after a witness reported seeing a member of cabin crew drinking while working on a flight.

She said the witness first saw Thompson drink Jack Daniels, before they “proceeded to film the member of staff”.

“He was still on duty while the flight was in the air,” she said.

Ms Khan said the witness saw Thompson sit down and “take a small bottle of wine out of his pocket and necking the whole bottle”.

Police took a breath test from Thompson at Stansted Airport in Essex, with a reading of 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, before he gave a lower reading of 39mcg at Harlow police station.

Ms Khan said the legal limit is 9mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, which is lower than the legal limit for driving of 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Michael Carroll, for Thompson, said the defendant and alcohol are “not the best of friends”.

Presiding magistrate, Kristien Chafer, ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared on the defendant, exploring all sentencing options, including custody.

He bailed Thompson until his sentencing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]