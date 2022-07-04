Almost half of children in lone-parent families in relative poverty – IFS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Almost half of children in lone-parent families in relative poverty – IFS

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 12:47 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 4:56 pm
Some 49% of children in lone-parent families were in relative poverty in 2019-20, according to the IFS report (Ian West/PA)
Some 49% of children in lone-parent families were in relative poverty in 2019-20, according to the IFS report (Ian West/PA)

Almost half of children in single-parent families in the UK were living in relative poverty at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, new analysis suggests.

Some 49% of children in lone-parent families were in relative poverty in 2019-20, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS)’ annual report into living standards, poverty and inequality.

This equates to 1.5 million children, is up from 40% in 2013-14, and is almost double the rate for children living in two-parent families (25%).

Relative poverty is defined as having an income of less than 60% of median income, adjusted for household size.

In 2019–20, children of lone-parent families made up around a fifth of all children, and a third of children in relative poverty.

While relative poverty for children of lone parents rose by nine percentage points between 2013-14 and 2019-20, for children in two-parent families it rose by two percentage points.

This implies that the incomes of lone parents fell further behind those on average incomes, and the incomes of two-parent families over this period, the IFS said.

It said the rise in relative poverty for children of lone parents reflects reductions in the real value of state benefits between 2011 and 2019.

The early findings were first shared with The Guardian, and the full report will be published next week.

IFS associate director and one of the report authors, Jonathan Cribb, said: “Rises in employment pushed up incomes of lone-parent families in the years running up to the pandemic, but cuts to state benefits and tax credits reduced their incomes.

“The combined effect was that there was no progress in reducing absolute poverty in lone-parent families between 2010 and 2019, and their incomes fell further behind those on average incomes.”

Looking ahead, the IFS suggested relative poverty rates could fall.

Its briefing states: “It is hard to know exactly how the combination of earnings growth, employment, and government policies to support households will affect the income distribution, but relative poverty rates are likely to fall, including for lone-parent families.”

The research was funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise people are struggling with rising prices which is why we are protecting the eight million most vulnerable families with at least £1,200 of direct payments this year.

“The Universal Credit system reimburses claimants for up to 85% of childcare costs and we have expanded access to free school meals more than any other government in recent decades, while vulnerable families in England are also being supported by the Government’s Household Support Fund – which was recently boosted by another £500 million.

“We have made changes so people on Universal Credit keep £1,000 more of what they earn and in April we significantly increased the National Living Wage to £9.50, the largest ever rise.”

