Guildford pub bombings inquest: Officer recalls ‘mass hysteria’ after IRA blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Guildford pub bombings inquest: Officer recalls ‘mass hysteria’ after IRA blast

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 4:19 pm
The wrecked Horse and Groom pub (PA)
The wrecked Horse and Groom pub (PA)

A police officer says a “huge bang” was followed by “utter confusion and mass hysteria” after the first of two IRA pub bombs detonated in Surrey nearly 48 years ago, an inquest heard.

Retired Pc Robin Young gave evidence about the night terrorists bombed the Horse and Groom and the Seven Stars pubs, in Guildford, Surrey, on October 5 1974, at an inquest on Monday.

The bombings killed civilian Paul Craig and soldiers Ann Hamilton, Caroline Slater, William Forsyth, and John Hunter, and injured 65 people.

Mr Young was on duty nearby when the first bomb ripped through the Horse and Groom, Surrey Coroner’s Court, in Woking, heard.

He said: “That’s when I heard it. I thought it was a car crash – a huge bang.”

Guildford Pub Bombings
The Seven Stars pub (PA)

Mr Young said the pub’s “windows were all blown out” when he arrived and people were “running, trying to get out” of the building.

In a statement he gave at the time, he described the scene as one of “utter confusion and mass hysteria”, the inquest heard.

Mr Young added: “I saw the floor (inside the pub) had collapsed so I immediately called for help.

“We realised there were bodies or people down there and we had to get them out – we did what we could.”

He said he could see “bodies, a lot of debris and mess” in the crater, with some victims “alive, screaming and shouting” inside.

He encountered a young woman lying outside the pub whose legs were badly maimed, the inquest heard.

Mr Young added: “She was on the floor, screaming.

Guildford Pub Bombings
The Seven Stars was one of the two bombed pubs in Guildford (PA)

“I presume the blast blew her out (from inside the pub).

“I took her pulse and realised it was pretty bad and screamed for help.”

Mr Young said she was still conscious as a paramedic treated her at the scene, but believes she had died before she got to hospital. He does not know who she was.

Retired ambulance driver attendant William Edwards, of The Shoe, a hamlet in Wiltshire, also gave evidence on Monday.

He said his ambulance was first on the scene at the Horse and Groom at about 8.53pm, encountering a “panicking” crowd.

Recalling treating one burns victim, he added: “It looked like his clothes had just been blasted off.”

Approaching the pub, Mr Edwards said the building looked “pretty dangerous”, adding: “I remember looking in and thinking, God, there is no floor.”

He took seven people to the Royal Surrey County Hospital before going to the scene of the second blast.

Eleven people, the Guildford Four and Maguire Seven, were found guilty over the atrocity but their convictions were later quashed.

In 1976, IRA members Brendan Dowd and Martin Joseph O’Connell admitted the bombings but were never charged, as both men had been imprisoned in the 1970s for other offences and freed during the Northern Ireland peace process.

The hearing continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]