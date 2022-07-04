Amber Heard requests verdict in Johnny Depp defamation trial be overturned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amber Heard requests verdict in Johnny Depp defamation trial be overturned

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 12:07 am
Amber heard requests verdict in Johnny Depp defamation trial be overturned (Victoria Jones/PA)
Amber Heard has requested that a US judge overturn the verdict against her multi-million dollar defamation case with Johnny Depp and order a new trial.

The Aquaman star, 36, says the decision returned on June 1 in favour of Mr Depp was not supported by the evidence presented during the six-week trial.

In documents seen by the PA news agency, Ms Heard’s lawyers also argue that investigations should be made into “improper juror service”.

Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

“The verdict is excessive as a matter of law in light of the evidence and law, and should be set aside,” the documents stated.

“For all the reasons set forth above, and for the reasons set forth on the record during the hearings and at trial, in the Motions in Limine and Motions to Strike, Ms Heard respectfully requests this Court to set aside the jury verdict in favor of Mr Depp and against Ms Heard in its entirety, dismiss the complaint, or in the alternative, order a new trial.

Johnny Depp in the UK
Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Ms Heard further requests this Court to investigate potential improper juror service and take appropriate action warranted by the results of the investigation.”

The actress’ lawyers claim that one of the jurors during the trial was not properly vetted by the court and that information was “inconsistent”.

“The information on the jury panel list appears to be inconsistent with the identity and demographics of one of the Jurors,” the document, signed by Ms Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, states.

“Juror No 15 was apparently born in 1970, not 1945, as reported to and relied upon by the parties – including Ms Heard – in selecting a jury panel.”

The filing added that the damages awarded to Mr Depp following the verdict, which total 15 million dollars, were “excessive” and “indefensible”.

The sum was subsequently reduced by judge Penney Azcarate to 350,000 dollars under a state cap.

Ms Bredehoft previously vowed that Ms Heard would appeal the decision in the lawsuit and that she has “excellent grounds” to do so, saying that there was “so much” evidence that was not included during the trial.

Mr Depp said he felt “at peace” and was “truly humbled” after winning the lawsuit, adding that his decision to pursue the case “was only made after considerable thought” and his goal was to “reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome”.

