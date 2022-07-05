What the papers say – July 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – July 5

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 3:48 am
What the papers say – July 5 (PA)
What the papers say – July 5 (PA)

Allegedly “inappropriate” conduct by a Conservative politician, go-slow protests and questionable cigarettes are splashed across the front pages.

The Daily Mirror reports No 10 has acknowledged the Prime Minister did know about “sex-pest allegations” against Chris Pincher before the MP was promoted to deputy chief whip.

A senior Downing St source is quoted by The Independent as saying the PM “was made directly aware of a first-hand account of inappropriate sexual touching”.

Ministers and aides are unwilling to defend Mr Johnson over his handling of the affair, according to i.

Two leading unions warn in The Guardian that Parliament must act to stop the “seemingly endless” allegations of sexual misconduct by MPs.

The Times has front-page Pincher coverage but the paper splashes on the Home Secretary urging police to use their new powers against fuel duty protesters, in a story also covered by the Daily Mail.

Metro says the go-slow protest at motorways across the UK came as the latest figures show the average price of petrol reached a new high of 191.5p per litre.

“Massive” disruption is expected this summer as a national train drivers’ strike looms for the first time since 1995, reports the Financial Times.

It is not all grim news, however, with the Daily Express quoting the PM as saying National Insurance reforms will save 30 million employees up to £330 a year in “the biggest tax cut for a decade”.

The Daily Telegraph covers Sir Keir Starmer ruling out rejoining the EU or the single market if Labour comes to power, with the party’s leader insisting such moves would sow further division in Britain.

A Premier League footballer in his 20s has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star cites data claiming one in five cigarettes are fakes containing mites “and even poop”.

