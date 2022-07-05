Serving Met officer appears in court accused of raping stranger after stag do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Serving Met officer appears in court accused of raping stranger after stag do

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 10:35 am
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Laurence Knight, 33, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea off Brighton beach.

Sergeant Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have met the woman, a stranger, in the early hours of July 17 last year while on a stag do in the city centre.

Prosecutors say the pair walked to the beach together, undressed to their underwear and ended up in the sea, where sexual activity is said to have taken place.

Knight, attached to Met Detention, the force’s custody command, was arrested on July 28 last year and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Sergeant Laurence Knight, 33, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court
Wearing a dark blue suit, pale shirt and yellow tie, he spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Waltham Forest, east London.

He was not asked to enter pleas to charges of rape and sexual assault.

District Judge Nina Tempia granted Knight bail on the condition he does not contact any prosecution witnesses.

Knight, who the Met said has been suspended from duty, will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on August 2.

Scotland Yard previously said he was off duty at the time of the alleged offences.

