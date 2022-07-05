Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 11:39 am
Faisal Khan (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Khan overtook the pair and then doubled back to face them, pulling a knife from his pocket, grabbing the boy and stabbing him about 15 times, the force said.

The attack continued until people began to come out of their homes and onto the street.

The knife used by Faisal Khan, who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

Khan, of Almond Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, fled and discarded a bloodied knife on a driveway of a house in Alexandra Road.

The boy was airlifted to hospital and later underwent specialist reconstructive surgery, but was left with life-changing injuries including permanent scarring.

Khan was arrested but it was deemed he was not fit to be interviewed by police.

He admitted attempted murder at a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on May 30, police said.

The force said Khan was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday to an indefinite hospital order.

He will only be released when he is deemed not to pose any risk to the public, police said.

Dc Rob Giffen, who investigated, said: “I can only imagine the feeling of sheer terror these two boys had when approached by a stranger in the street who then pulled out a knife.

Faisal Khan (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

“I would like to praise them for being so incredibly brave despite their ordeal.

“The impact of his attack on the young victim should not be underestimated – he was left scared to go out, stopped seeing his friends, had nightmares and couldn’t understand why someone would attack him for no reason.

“Alongside all of this he has been left with injuries that will stay with him for life.

“I hope the conclusion of this case brings some closure for him and his family and allows them to move on from this traumatic period in their lives.”

