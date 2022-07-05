Excitement builds for Norrie’s Wimbledon quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Excitement builds for Norrie’s Wimbledon quarter-final

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 1:56 pm
People join the queue for tickets at Wimbledon. (PA)
People join the queue for tickets at Wimbledon. (PA)

Excitement is building among tennis fans at Wimbledon ahead of Cameron Norrie’s quarter-final.

The 26-year-old, who has become the new home favourite as the last GB singles player in the tournament, will face Belgium’s David Goffin on No.1 Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Great Britain’s Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara will also be returning to the hallowed grass courts on Tuesday in the mixed doubles.

Hopeful spectators lined up in the queue outside the ground in the early morning sunshine in the hopes of watching Mr Norrie and to “get behind the atmosphere”.

People were wearing colourful clothes, tennis whites and Wimbledon hats as they sipped on free coffees and sat chatting on the grass in the warm weather while they waited for the line to move.

Jill Dutton, from Wolverhampton, who had joined the queue with her family to celebrate her 70th birthday, said they were looking forward to watching Norrie.

She said: “We’re on No.1 Court and he’s playing on No.1 Court today so we’re looking forward to it.

“I hope he wins! Last British man standing,” she added, saying they also want to catch the doubles matches.

Vicky Gardner, 44, and her partner Chris Dow, 45, from Bristol, said they came to London to watch the Rolling Stones concert and to watch Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eight – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cameron Norrie ahead of a practice session on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Speaking about Norrie, she said: “We just planned to come on Tuesday so it’s great that he’s playing.

“We’re excited to see him play today, I think.

“I’ve not really seen much of him so it’ll be interesting to see how he holds out.”

A group of five Nottingham university medical students said they had skipped classes to cheer on the British player, shouting: “Go Norrie” in unison in the queue.

Hanna Ord, 21, said: “We thought the sun was shining, and we couldn’t think of a better way to spend the day than drinking Pimms in the sun.”

Charlotte Kilpatrick, 21, added: “I’m really excited to see Cameron Norrie in his quarter-finals today.

“We are fans,” she laughed. “I’ve been sat in the library watching tennis on my phone.”

Charlotte Petter, 21, who had come to Wimbledon for the first time, said she wanted “to soak in a bit of the atmosphere”.

“Norrie is here which is obviously a perk and the inner Brit within me is going to hopefully come out in full force,” she said.

Hannah Sharpe, 21, added: “I’m very much an ‘all for everyone’ just supporting Britain and whoever.

“I’m here very much to get behind the atmosphere and just create atmosphere.”

Esme Bliss, 22, said she wanted to join the “very British day” with “lots of queues, lots of strawberries, lots of Pimms and then obviously Cam Norrie as a Brit”.

The group joked that they were “partial” to Murray Mound being renamed “Norrie Knoll”.

Tennis fans from all over the world were also queuing for tickets, saying they would support British players at their home tournament.

Pablo Leclercq, 20, from Lille, and Miguel Devesa, 20, from Madrid, who met at boarding school in Kent said they are both “big tennis fans” and used to go to the tournament in Eastbourne.

Mr Leclerq said they decided to join the queue and visit Wimbledon “for the vibe”.

On Norrie, Mr Devesa said: “We hope he wins because it’s his home tournament, but we back Nadal.”

Mr Leclerq added: “Yeah, we back Nadal, Go Nadal.

“Just the way he serves, we’re in love with him,” he added.

Diego Gutierrez, 47 and his son Gonzalo, 14, from Mexico, also joined the queue on Tuesday morning.

Gonzalez told PA that he is a tennis fan who also plays on grass.

Mr Gutierrez said: “We’re going to cheer for the Brit, we’ve seen Cameron play elsewhere and we like him so we hope he wins for you guys.

“We’re going to cheer for Cameron Norrie, we hope he wins big time!”

Stefani Hahn, 56, from Germany, said she first came to Wimbledon in 1986 when she was working as an au pair and was a fan of Boris Becker.

She said: “We’re going to see the German mixed doubles and we want to see Tommy Haas as well.

“We cheer for the British too though they were playing against the Germans, if they play good tennis it’s nice to see,” she added.

“I love the queue, though a lot has changed, it’s stricter organised since I first came.

“I think it’s just a great atmosphere,” she said.

“This is happening here, it’s not happening everywhere. Wimbledon’s special.”

