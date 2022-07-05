William and Kate arrive at Wimbledon as Cameron Norrie heads into quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William and Kate arrive at Wimbledon as Cameron Norrie heads into quarter-finals

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 2:42 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge in the royal box on day nine of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge in the royal box on day nine of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon as Britain’s Cameron Norrie heads into the quarter-finals.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) which organises the grand slam tournament, waved as she crossed the bridge from the Millennium Building into Centre Court.

The duchess, who is wearing a blue dress with white polka dots and pearl earrings, later blew a kiss to the cheering crowd as she took her seat next to William in the royal box.

Both Kate and William put on sunglasses as play started between defending champion Novak Djokovic and Italian Jannik Sinner.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge in the royal box on day nine of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kate smiled to William after a tense rally won by the Italian player, which sparked tense “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd before a huge wave of applause.

The duke and duchess were joined by the duchess’ parents Michael and Carole Middleton, who was wearing a white floral dress.

Comedian David Walliams was also seen speaking to his mother Kathleen in the royal box during the match.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Walliams (right) and mother Kathleen Williams in the royal box (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meanwhile, worldwide web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee and Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie are also expected in the royal box.

It comes as Norrie, who is the last team GB singles player left in the tournament, is set to face Belgium’s David Goffin on No. 1 court on Tuesday afternoon.

Great Britain’s Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara will also be returning to the grass courts on Tuesday in the mixed doubles.

Excitement has been building among British tennis fans as people lined up in the queue outside the ground in the early morning sunshine in the hopes of watching Norrie and to “get behind the atmosphere”.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Michael Middleton (right) and Carole Middleton, parents of the Duchess of Cambridge (Aaron Chown/PA)

A group of five Nottingham university medical students said they had skipped classes to cheer on the British player, shouting: “Go Norrie” in unison in the queue.

Hanna Ord, 21, said: “We thought the sun was shining, and we couldn’t think of a better way to spend the day than drinking Pimms in the sun.”

Charlotte Kilpatrick, 21, added: “I’m really excited to see Cameron Norrie in his quarter-finals today.

“We are fans,” she laughed.

“I’ve been sat in the library watching tennis on my phone.”

Their friend Esme Bliss, 22, said she wanted to join the “very British day” with “lots of queues, lots of strawberries, lots of Pimms and then obviously Cam Norrie as a Brit”.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
(left to right) Esme Bliss, 22, Hannah Sharpe, 22, Charlotte Petter, 21, Charlotte Kilpatrick, 21 and Hannah Ord, 21 attend on day nine of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

Jill Dutton, from Wolverhampton, who had joined the queue with her family to celebrate her 70th birthday, said they were looking forward to watching Norrie.

She said: “We’re on No.1 Court and he’s playing on No.1 Court today so we’re looking forward to it.

“I hope he wins! Last British man standing,” she added, saying they also want to see the doubles matches.

